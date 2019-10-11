Fans want Somizi back after Tol Ass Mo’s reality show gets off to a rocky start
Maybe it was because we were all celebrating the US government coming for the Guptas or it has been a long week, but Mzansi was just not that impressed by Tol Ass Mo and Mome's reality show.
Mo and Mome debuted on Mzansi Magic on Thursday night, replacing Somizi's reality show. And soon some fans were longing for Somizi's show to come back.
The brand of comedy was really different to what many are used to and, while many were not impressed at first, they did see a silver lining in the couple's daughter Khumo.
Her quirky lines and hilarious commentary had the internet in stitches.
Of course this is not the first time the family have had a reality show. In 2013 they featured in Mo Love, which aired on Vuzu.
The couple were hoping their comedy would still have Mzansi laughing six years later and there were a few people who defended them, telling the haters to change the channel if they didn't like it.
Soon the internet was filled with memes in reaction to the show.
#MoAndMome I miss somizi bathong why didn't they bring the Mseleku's I don't like this show pic.twitter.com/ajLtGjaPyf— King Kleo👑🇿🇦 (@MissCleo0) October 10, 2019
From Somhale to this, dnt mean to compare but at least we know Somizi s bad English is not fake😢😪😪 #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/sEJ6IEm8qT— 🛡️Mercy4Ike🛡️ (@Juicylips900) October 10, 2019
Can't believe we went from Somizi to a poorly scripted, over acted and over exaggerated show. I'm not sure if its a reality show or a sequal to YouGotGot #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/auJbyqsCWa— Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) October 10, 2019
DAUGHTER OF THE YEAR ❤️❤️— Mr Write😏 (@jerazw) October 10, 2019
I prefer your comedy to Trevor Noah
Tall Ass Mo’s daughter is so cute#MoAndMome pic.twitter.com/CQSIAdoKqM
#MoAndMome Khumo was born to entertain 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1A0bRCc6gl— Lecron JJ™️ (@Lecron) October 10, 2019
No one:— #Goddess (@Princess_BeeKay) October 10, 2019
Literally no one:
My mom: I've seen better on MojaLove
😂😂😂
#MoandMome pic.twitter.com/j5k4X8NNyP
The jokes were more dry then the sconces I had today #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/3UmPqSMBDc— Thamsanqa (@OkmalumeThami) October 10, 2019
Haibo Mo retired from comedy or Comedy retired from Mo #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/0YY9MvEwk7— JuddeRo (@ManRichD) October 10, 2019
#MoandMome first of all if you've watched this show from season 1 even though it was long ago, you'd know they act like this, secondly nobody is compelling you to watch, not even the Bible bathong 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2c6sspflf6— flowerous.kayise (@flowerousKayise) October 10, 2019
If you don’t like #MoandMome then change the channel 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/0YvGCXoWyE— #JusticeforThoriso (@sheila_tt12) October 10, 2019