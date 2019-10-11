TshisaLIVE

Influencer & beauty vlogger Mihlali dishes relationship advice

11 October 2019 - 12:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mihlali Ndamase has dished out some serious relationship advice on YouTube.
Mihlali Ndamase has dished out some serious relationship advice on YouTube.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Mihlali Ndamase has dished out some useful relationship tips and we’re here for her perspective on matters of the heart. On Thursday she featured as one of the guests on YouTube channel Defining.

During this segment subscribers ask guests for advise on life, friendships and love. One woman told the panel she was worried that her boyfriend of almost five months had not made their relationship public on social media, and that this is making her insecure.

Mihlali advised the lady to give the relationship time, as it is still new.

“The relationship is still young and you should be getting to know each other and understanding one another,” she said, also cautioning against seeking approval from social media.

“Your priority should not be social media and getting validation. What does social media have to do with the relationship?

“Yes I understand that you want to be shown off but it could get to that point, it’s still very early and a lot can happen in the next month. So, focus on the relationship, focus on your man, girl.”

MORE

Mihlali’s new hairstyle gets the nod from fans

Mihlali is has gotten shorter than before.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Mihlali on naysayers: Hate usually comes from a dark place

Get the strap! Social media is doing the most in dragging Mihlali like this.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Here's how Mihlali is dominating 2019

Can I get an amen that influencer  Mihlali Ndamase  keeps winning 2019.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X