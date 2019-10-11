Nyaniso Dzedze joins Rhythm City: I'm here to tell every young boy that you can do it

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze has bagged another acting role and this time it's on e.tv soapie Rhythm City.

The star will play the role of Gift Twala, an outgoing and popular young man.

Nyaniso Dzedze will make his debut on October 17.

In celebration of the good news, Nyaniso took to Instagram to motivate acting hopefuls that it was possible.

"For every little black boy looking up to me (my nephews especially) I'm here to say that you can. You can make anything happen in this world. You can dream wildly. You've got to believe wildly too though."

He said that although sometimes the seeds may have been planted and not yet broken through to the sunlight, you need to know your dreams will come to true.

"I always learn a lot about the men of this world through immersing myself in different characters' worlds. I've learnt a lot through this character and look forward to sharing more with you.

"For now, I'm celebrating and grateful that I've received this opportunity. Thank you for your support. To my friends and fans and family, I'm so grateful," he added.