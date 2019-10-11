TshisaLIVE

'The bar's been lowered again' — Mzansi not impressed with Mr SA 2020 contestants

11 October 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
CEO of the Mr SA brand, JP Robberts, says the pageant is about more than just looks.
Image: JP Robberts Facebook

Six months after nearly collapsing the internet with the finalists for its 2019 contest, the Mr SA pageant has failed to impress again.

The contestants for next year were announced on the pageant's Facebook page on Thursday and soon snaps of the contestants were spread across both Facebook and Twitter.

Soon the pageant was trending, as fans claimed contestants didn't represent SA men.

Just like in April, when the pageant trended for its list of contestants, tweeps poked fun at the men based purely on their looks - and not always tactfully.

JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, told TimesLIVE previously that he was surprised at just how quick people were to judge the contestants based on their appearances.

“I feel it's unnecessary to attack someone on a personal level. It's unnecessary to diminish their character and degrade them purely based on their looks without actually knowing that person's story, what they are capable of, or what they have done out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Still, the memes continued to flood in, with some already predicting a winner.

