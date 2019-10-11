'The bar's been lowered again' — Mzansi not impressed with Mr SA 2020 contestants
Six months after nearly collapsing the internet with the finalists for its 2019 contest, the Mr SA pageant has failed to impress again.
The contestants for next year were announced on the pageant's Facebook page on Thursday and soon snaps of the contestants were spread across both Facebook and Twitter.
Mr South Africa 2020 💀💀💀#Thread pic.twitter.com/YVdgqNcE9e— JJ Sesing 🤓 (@JjSesing) October 10, 2019
Soon the pageant was trending, as fans claimed contestants didn't represent SA men.
Just like in April, when the pageant trended for its list of contestants, tweeps poked fun at the men based purely on their looks - and not always tactfully.
JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, told TimesLIVE previously that he was surprised at just how quick people were to judge the contestants based on their appearances.
“I feel it's unnecessary to attack someone on a personal level. It's unnecessary to diminish their character and degrade them purely based on their looks without actually knowing that person's story, what they are capable of, or what they have done out of the goodness of their hearts.”
Still, the memes continued to flood in, with some already predicting a winner.
Good Morning Everyone except those who chose the contestants of Mr SA pic.twitter.com/9zkpGr26kG— Lwandle Aluwelwa (@Alexi_Mthombeni) October 11, 2019
MR SA NEEDS TO BE BANNED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBZ6xrj1wJ— Dineo Schumacher (@DeeSchumacher) October 11, 2019
Mr SA 2020 has youth against the elderly, I'm so confused! pic.twitter.com/H9jsN7B7vx— Katleho Moloi (@KatlehoOnline) October 10, 2019
Zikhiphani vele ku Mr SA? Seems like every year the standard goes down ngamandla pic.twitter.com/lLOtEnszub— Black Nubian (@noma_mnguni) October 10, 2019
MR SA!?!? bruh i’m wheezing 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/18gVPZeovD— zed-aye-why-dee (@JaffarZayd) October 10, 2019
These Mr SA contestants ain't from South Africa we are unable to recognize them from their faces, names and surnames pic.twitter.com/ZivZ2yf3AO— Shane👑🇿🇦 (@Triqqa7) October 10, 2019
#mrsa what’s the criteria for Mr South Africa vele 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5PiWtSXwUz— Lebogang Molefe (@tailoredmolefe) October 10, 2019
Bathong... Hugo bel die polisie 🗣There’s no age limit for Mr SA but there’s a very strict one for Miss SA? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bTnTJGkJmX— The Real Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba1) October 10, 2019
Hayibo guys, did y’all see the 2020 Mr SA runners? pic.twitter.com/29GDZ2ulCH— ✌🏾 (@ThatsMeVusi) October 10, 2019
Okay please help me understand here, where does this Mr SA play? Like on which channel? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dlOy1lk9dg— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) October 10, 2019
So vele Tall Ass Mo is not going to come out and say "You Got Got." With this whole Mr SA thing? Yoh this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/NYMdcdMzk4— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) October 10, 2019