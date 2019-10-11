TshisaLIVE

Twitter divided over Mpho Letsholonyane and that 'Jesus is Shangaan' video

11 October 2019 - 06:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Twitter is divided over Mpho Letsholonyane posting the Shangaan video.


Sportscaster Mpho Letsholonyane may have apologised, but she continues to dominate the Twitter's trends list as scores try to make sense of the anger fuelled by the now deleted "Jesus is Shangaan" video she posted earlier on the platform.

Mpho shared a cartoon video which shows a Jesus character who attempts to commit suicide after he learns from DNA results that he is Shangaan and not the son of God. After finding out, 'Jesus' walks out and complains about how people will undermine him because he's Shangaan.

When he gets home, he attempts to scrub away his “Shangaaness”, before writing a suicide note. The video has been on YouTube for seven years, has been viewed more than 1-million times and was shared on the platform by Mdu Comic in 2012 as an episode of the popular Izikhokho Show.

While some tweeps were offended by Mpho sharing the video, others have come to her defence to say the creator of the video must feel the heat and not Mpho.

Here are some of the reactions.

For: 

Against:

