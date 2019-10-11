Vatiswa Ndara vs the Fergusons: Five articles you need to read

Days after award-winning actress Vatiswa Ndara shared an open letter about the alleged exploitation of actors in SA, she continues to make headlines.

Here are five must-read stories on the actress.

Open letter

On Monday, Ndara wrote a letter to sports, arts and culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa, alleging that Ferguson Films, a company run and owned by seasoned actors Shona and Connie Ferguson, bullied and exploited actors.

“Actors want to be remunerated fairly. No-one wants to work towards poverty, which is the norm in this industry. When shows rake in profits, actors do not benefit from this.

“Actors further don't benefit from shows on repeat, even though they should receive royalties,” she said.