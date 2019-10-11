WATCH | Priddy Ugly's video of Bontle's surprise baby shower will give you the feels
Daddy-to-be Priddy Ugly has spilled the tea on throwing a surprise baby shower for his wife Bontle Modiselle and finding it tricky to keep the secret from her.
The rapper took to Instagram this week and shared a video detailing how he managed to pull off the surprise.
"This is the night before the baby shower. I've got her sister Refilwe setting up. I've been like kinda lying to Bontle about where I am and what I'm doing. I don't know if she has really figured it out but it's going to be a beautiful one."
The video then showcased the lavish baby shower set up that had yellow and white as its theme colours, as Priddy credited the turn out to the support he got from Bontle's sister (Candice and Refilwe) who made it all come together.
While he wasn't sure that he managed to keep the baby shower a complete secret, in the video a surprised Bontle is seen walking into the venue and was welcomed with a big "surprise" from her friends and family.
Bontle teared up in shock at all that was taking place at that moment.
While being in the presence of friends and family, the surprise baby shower turned out to be a "beautiful one".
Throwing a Baby Shower & keeping the secret from my wife was tricky, but the experience was beautiful. A BIG ‘Thank You’ to my sisters @refilwemodiselle & @candicemodiselle for your support. Thanks to all the special people that attended & showered us & our baby with gifts. Drinks: @victorialuxurygin & @icetropez_rsa Decor: @nono_events Catering: @thebowl_digger Photography: @wendy_images 💎🌍🍼
Just three days ago Priddy took the opportunity to show some love to his wife on her birthday, October 8, in a moving Instagram post.
"People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it's safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner, someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times, because problem solving is easier when two like-minds come together.
Priddy also expressed that when two like-minded people are together, it was easier to find solutions. "Love is indestructible when the foundation and bonding of the hearts is real and solid".
It’s my beautiful wife’s birthday. There’s far too much I could say that a single caption can’t express. People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it’s safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner, someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times, because problem solving is easier when two like-minds come together to find solutions & love is indestructible when the foundation & bonding of the hearts is real & solid. I’ve never witnessed anybody carry life so gracefully. Happy Birthday Queen Moloi @bontle.modiselle - I Love You ❤️ 🎈