WATCH | Priddy Ugly's video of Bontle's surprise baby shower will give you the feels

Daddy-to-be Priddy Ugly has spilled the tea on throwing a surprise baby shower for his wife Bontle Modiselle and finding it tricky to keep the secret from her.

The rapper took to Instagram this week and shared a video detailing how he managed to pull off the surprise.

"This is the night before the baby shower. I've got her sister Refilwe setting up. I've been like kinda lying to Bontle about where I am and what I'm doing. I don't know if she has really figured it out but it's going to be a beautiful one."

The video then showcased the lavish baby shower set up that had yellow and white as its theme colours, as Priddy credited the turn out to the support he got from Bontle's sister (Candice and Refilwe) who made it all come together.

While he wasn't sure that he managed to keep the baby shower a complete secret, in the video a surprised Bontle is seen walking into the venue and was welcomed with a big "surprise" from her friends and family.

Bontle teared up in shock at all that was taking place at that moment.

While being in the presence of friends and family, the surprise baby shower turned out to be a "beautiful one".