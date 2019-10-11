TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Priddy Ugly's video of Bontle's surprise baby shower will give you the feels

11 October 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Priddy Ugly details events leading to his bae Bontle Modiselle's surprise baby shower.
Priddy Ugly details events leading to his bae Bontle Modiselle's surprise baby shower.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Daddy-to-be Priddy Ugly has spilled the tea on throwing a surprise baby shower for his wife Bontle Modiselle and finding it tricky to keep the secret from her.

The rapper took to Instagram this week and shared a video detailing how he managed to pull off the surprise.

"This is the night before the baby shower. I've got her sister Refilwe setting up. I've been like kinda lying to Bontle about where I am and what I'm doing. I don't know if she has really figured it out but it's going to be a beautiful one."

The video then showcased the lavish baby shower set up that had yellow and white as its theme colours, as Priddy credited the turn out to the support he got from Bontle's sister (Candice and Refilwe) who made it all come together.

While he wasn't sure that he managed to keep the baby shower a complete secret, in the video a surprised Bontle is seen walking into the venue and was welcomed with a big "surprise" from her friends and family.

Bontle teared up in shock at all that was taking place at that moment.

While being in the presence of friends and family, the surprise baby shower turned out to be a "beautiful one".

Just three days ago Priddy took the opportunity to show some love to his wife on her birthday, October 8, in a moving Instagram post.

"People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it's safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner, someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times, because problem solving is easier when two like-minds come together.

Priddy also expressed that when two like-minded people are together, it was easier to find solutions. "Love is indestructible when the foundation and bonding of the hearts is real and solid".

View this post on Instagram

It’s my beautiful wife’s birthday. There’s far too much I could say that a single caption can’t express. People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it’s safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner, someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times, because problem solving is easier when two like-minds come together to find solutions & love is indestructible when the foundation & bonding of the hearts is real & solid. I’ve never witnessed anybody carry life so gracefully. Happy Birthday Queen Moloi @bontle.modiselle - I Love You ❤️ 🎈

A post shared by Priddy Ugly (@priddy_ugly) on

MORE

SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly say 'I do'

#RickJadeWedding was trending
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Priddy Ugly and Bontle spill tea on their wedding plans

Priddy and Bontle's wedding would be gorgeous, don't you think?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Pregnant Bontle Modiselle leads fitness dance class: I'll dance all the way to the labour ward

John Cena would have been defeated at these dance moves by pregnant Bontle.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Priddy Ugly thinks his artistic genius is 'slept on' in SA

Priddy Ugly is disheartened that on home ground fans are selective with praise for him.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Snakes and muthi show Jub Jub flames on 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X