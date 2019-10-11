WATCH | Jub Jub on Uyajola: We saved a couple of homes, we saved a couple of families

Jub Jub Maarohanye has weighed in on reality show Uyajola 9/9 taking a break from screens, telling followers that the show did a lot of good for the country.

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told TshisaLIVE earlier this week that the show would be off air from this Sunday. "Uyajola 9/9 is on a production break as the series has ended. Channel will announce when the series will be back on air."

The news surprised fans of the show and host Jub Jub took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that they were "shutting it down".

"Uyajola 9/9, we are shutting it down. We are finally going on a break. It's been a great couple of seasons. It's been a great run. We got the country lit."

The show, which is based on the hit US series Cheaters, has come under fire since its launch in May, with some suggesting it depicted black people in a negative light and did more harm than good.

The show again made headlines last week after TshisaLIVE revealed that the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) had received objections to an episode featuring alleged violence and strong language. In it, a woman assaulted her husband for allegedly cheating, and the woman he was allegedly cheating with joined in. The man did not receive help until later in the altercation.

Jub Jub seemed to take aim at all the negativity around the show, saying that it had saved homes and families.

"We saved a couple of homes, we saved a couple of families. We entertained people. It is what it is. Moja Love with the strong content, with the SA content."

He also slammed any suggestions the show was scripted and said "the truth always hurts".

"We are not scripted to do anything but bring out the best. The truth always hurts but we make sure we bring it to TV screens."

He also promised something new and exciting on what he labelled "Jub Sundays".