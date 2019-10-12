TshisaLIVE

Inside Clement Maosa & his bae’s baby shower: 'Meet the parentals'

12 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Clement Maosa and girlfriend throws a baby shower for their unborn child.
Clement Maosa and girlfriend throws a baby shower for their unborn child.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his bae threw an adorable blue themed baby shower.

Just last month, Clement and his wife-to-be took fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Surrounded by celebrity friends and family, the new parents-to-be hosted a cute blue themed shower that clearly stated that they were expecting a boy.

Clement popped the question to his bae at an intimate birthday dinner last year. 

Spotted at the baby shower were Caster Semenya, actress Nolwazi Shange, Dr Musa and actor Siphesihle Vazi amongst his celebrity friends attending the shower.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 📸: @tendai_mhlanga

The Parentals! ❤️

