Priddy gushes over Bontle: 'The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner'
Priddy Ugly is out here serving relationship advice and believes that the trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner.
Priddy and his wife, TV personality Bontle Modiselle are expecting their first child together and he cant't stop gushing over his woman.
In a loved up post, the rapper said that a single caption could not sum up the love and appreciation for his bae.
“People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it’s safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner.”
Priddy added that it was better to choose someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times because problem-solving was easier when two like-minds come together to find solutions.
Smitten by the love of his life, Priddy explained that such a love was indestructible when the foundation and bonding of the hearts are real and solid.
“I’ve never witnessed anybody carry life so gracefully. Happy birthday Queen Moloi. I love you.”
It's my beautiful wife's birthday. There's far too much I could say that a single caption can't express. People always said being in a relationship is hard, pregnancy is difficult, being married at a young age is impractical, finding love in this era is impossible, but it's safe to say that this is all untrue. The trick is to choose your best friend as a life partner, someone who helps carry your load, someone to share a smile with in darker times, because problem solving is easier when two like-minds come together to find solutions & love is indestructible when the foundation & bonding of the hearts is real & solid. I've never witnessed anybody carry life so gracefully. Happy Birthday Queen Moloi @bontle.modiselle - I Love You ❤️ 🎈
The glowing mama-to-be shut down the socials on Monday afternoon with gorgeous pregnant snaps of herself.
Using the hashtag #BontleBaAfrika, Bontle - who turned 29 - explained that she has had an overwhelming abundance of moments to celebrate this year. “Going into my 29th year of life, I celebrate my first birthday as a wife and a mommy (MaAfrika Moloi). I can only pray to continue being a vessel of God’s work, a dream to Badimo Baka.”
She explained that she only yearned for God to continue to show up, show off and work in her. “I want God to walk beside me, cover me and use me to his absolute satisfaction for the will I have been called for. In bare truth!”
I've had an overwhelming abundance of moments to celebrate this year. Going into my 29th year of life, I celebrate my first birthday as a wife and a mommy (MaAfrika Moloi). I can only pray to continue being a vessel of God's work, a dream to badimo baka. I only yearn for God to continue to show up, show off and work in me, through me, walk beside me, cover me and use me to God's absolute satisfaction for the will I have been called for. In bare truth! To the people who have shared these years with me at whatever point, cared for me & supported me from near or far, I love you from the depth of my soul. Thank you for walking this journey with me...here's to more. Here's to Year 29! 🎈🥂🍼🎊 ❤️ #BontleBaAfrika