Shona Ferguson poses with Brock Lesnar and the internet can’t deal

12 October 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Shona Ferguson poses with a man bigger than him and social media goes wild.
Shona Ferguson poses with a man bigger than him and social media goes wild.
Image: Tshepo Kekana

If you thought Shona Ferguson was a big dude, think again. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar.

After posting a snap of himself on social media, Shona was shocked to learn that he was not as big a dude as he said he was.

Mr Ferguson Films himself took a picture with the legendary Brock Lesnar which caused a stir on social media as they couldn't believe how much of a difference there was between him and the wrestler.

He captioned the picture he took with Brock and said, “I used to think I was a big dude.”

View this post on Instagram

I used to think I was a big dude 🤦🏽‍♂️

A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films) on

This didn't stop fans wondering how big Brock was, calling him a freak of nature, seeing that Shona was also known to be a big man.

Here are some of the reactions:

