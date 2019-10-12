TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow

12 October 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Nomzamo Mbatha is all sorts of gorgeousness.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping with too much sauce and looking like a dream.

The actress moved to the US earlier this year after she expressed that she wanted to give acting in America a go.

After all her hard work of attending casting auditions, the actress scored a major role in August as part of the cast of Coming 2 America.

Since then Nomzamo has been living it up in the States with the likes of TV icon Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and has been spotted at A-list events. 

Her latest snaps prove that she is indeed breathing the American air and dripping hard with that proper fashion sauce.

She shared snaps of herself at a Veuve Clicquot event on social media that had fans stannin over how gorgeous she looked.  

 “Never believe those who try to convince you that you don’t belong to yourself. Because you do.”

To show that she's moving forward with life in the US, Nomzamo then added that whatever you do, never look back.

Nomzamo Mbatha feels at home in Atlanta thanks to TV icon Felicia

There's no way Nomzamo is feeling homesick, not when Mrs Mabuza-Suttle is near!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Nomzamo calls on the nation to report fake news and tweets

Not everything you see is real. Don't believe it, report it.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Bassie Kumalo’s sweet tribute to Nomzamo will have you in tears

Bassie’s tribute is definitely bringing Mzanzi to cry tears of joy.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

