Peace, positivity and prayer: Nadia Nakai has found her happy place

13 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Nakai Nadia is in a much happier place.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

After a rollercoaster last few months, rapper Nadia Nakai is finally at peace and happy that she's able to do what she loves.

Nadia took to Twitter this week to explain that she is in a good space at the moment and  surrounded by people who love her.

“Haven’t been at so much peace than I am right now. Surrounded by people that love me, saying positive things to myself, and prayer. Anxiety is at a low. I hope it stays this way. I’m so grateful. Remember to say nice things to yourself people,” she wrote. 

Some tweeps felt that she was referring to being at “peace” now that she was no longer dating one of the Major League twins, but sis wasn't spilling any tea.

However, she did pose this question to her followers: “Why do we neglect the things we really wanted to do for ourselves when in a relationship?"

Seeing that she is ALL single, Nadia is almost ready to meet her husband!

