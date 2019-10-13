WATCH | Basetsana Kumalo dances like a queen as she launches her book

TV personality, businesswoman and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo looks like a queen, even when dancing.

The woman, who wears many hats, is on cloud nine now that her book, My Journey of Hope, is out, and showed it through her moves.

Sis posted a video on her Instagram page this week, dancing with excitement and pride.

“I was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of Freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business ...’ I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs,” she wrote about the book on Instagram.

Cava her classy moves (and don't forget to swipe on the pic below to see more):