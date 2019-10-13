TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Basetsana Kumalo dances like a queen as she launches her book

13 October 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
TV personality and former Miss SA Basetsana ‘Bassie’ Kumalo dances with swag and class.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

TV personality, businesswoman and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo looks like a queen, even when dancing.

The woman, who wears many hats, is on cloud nine now that her book, My Journey of Hope, is out, and showed it through her moves.

Sis posted a video on her Instagram page this week, dancing with excitement and pride.

“I was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of Freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business ...’ I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs,” she wrote about the book on Instagram.

Cava her classy moves (and don't forget to swipe on the pic below to see more):

MORE

'Bassie: My Journey of Hope' giveaway

Win a signed copy of the book and Lux products valued at R1,000
Books
4 days ago

Basetsana Kumalo on success, relationships, harassment and lessons learned

Basetsana Kumalo (née Makgalemele) shot to fame as a fresh-faced Miss SA in 1994 and soon became the face of the country's new democracy
Books
6 days ago

Bassie shares special childhood memories in an extract from her book

Bassie has really put her heart and soul into this book.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

