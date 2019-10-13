WATCH | Simz Ngema is living her best life in Thailand

Actress and musician Simz Ngema is a living her best life in Thailand, posting pics and vids of her trip on her Instagram page.

Mzansi’s weather is on and off, but in Southeast Asia, sis is wearing her sexy bikini, basking in the sun and having fun parasailing and snorkelling.

“I didn’t come to just take pretty pictures” she captioned one post.

Simz is testimony that we should bury our painful past and be optimistic about the future.

Bangene, girl! Ba enterishe!!

Cava the pics: