Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts
'Typical Americans, late on every trend. That joke is so stale it’s like it came on the ships they left in'
While Mzansi is fearing a war with American Twitter over Anele's comments on Kelly Rowland, the TV and radio personality has taken shots at the US tweeps.
Anele found herself a trending topic on Twitter for most of the weekend when she claimed American singer Kelly Rowland wasn't as good looking as many believe. Sis Anele even offered to bring receipts to prove her point.
While Mzansi Twitter went in hard on Anele, American Twitter joined in and dragged her even harder.
Some referred to her as "Pumba" and dissed her left, right and centre about her gap teeth .
While many on Mzansi Twitter distanced themselves from Anele, fearing what American Twitter was doing to her, Anele said the American Twitter jokes were weak sauce.
She said Americans needed to come up with new jokes as the Pumba and “poverty and jungle” jokes were as stale as the ships they left in.
Sis dealt the killer blow when she claimed that SA lack Twitter was way better with the roasts.
And Pumba. Like that’s so original. Typical Americans, late on every trend. That joke is so stale it’s like it came on the ships they left in. South African Black twitter was way better with roasts. Yes I’m scoring 😂😘💃🏿 https://t.co/GKcBiDvoIs— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 14, 2019
Meanwhile, Mzansi was just gearing up for a massive fight with American Twitter.
You can tell by the way she keeps tweeting that she's touched 😂😂😂 She should have just taken her L in silence #anele pic.twitter.com/YaAKnn0w1e— Motaung (@CKhohlooa) October 14, 2019
Africans have distanced themselves from Anele 💔 Fear American Twitter, fear it 😂😂 #anele pic.twitter.com/mWovEJbvGw— Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) October 13, 2019
#anele #AmericanTwitter— $the Khumalo 🇿🇦 (@sthe_213) October 14, 2019
Anele on Monday: I'm sorry i was drunk & i apologize for .........
American twitter: Come here😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wgq48AVOcC
I love how you guys keep saying #AmericanTwitter "found" #Anele 's tweet when you are the ones who snitched! Nisile! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cT6luNq2eA— Ibhele ™ (@SifisoMbhele) October 13, 2019
American Twitter called #Anele Pumba 💔 pic.twitter.com/lg14RmFTeY— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) October 14, 2019