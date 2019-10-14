TshisaLIVE

Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts

'Typical Americans, late on every trend. That joke is so stale it’s like it came on the ships they left in'

14 October 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Anele Mdoda was dragged by American Twitter for saying Kelly Rowland is ugly without make-up.
Anele Mdoda was dragged by American Twitter for saying Kelly Rowland is ugly without make-up.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

While Mzansi is fearing a war with American Twitter over Anele's comments on Kelly Rowland, the TV and radio personality has taken shots at the US tweeps.

Anele found herself a trending topic on Twitter for most of the weekend when she claimed American singer Kelly Rowland wasn't as good looking as many believe. Sis Anele even offered to bring receipts to prove her point.

While Mzansi Twitter went in hard on Anele, American Twitter joined in and dragged her even harder.

Some referred to her as "Pumba" and dissed her left, right and centre about her gap teeth .

While many on Mzansi Twitter distanced themselves from Anele, fearing what American Twitter was doing to her, Anele said the American Twitter jokes were weak sauce.

She said Americans needed to come up with new jokes as the Pumba and “poverty and jungle” jokes were as stale as the ships they left in.

Sis dealt the killer blow when she claimed that SA lack Twitter was way better with the roasts. 

Meanwhile, Mzansi was just gearing up for a massive fight with American Twitter.

Fans are convinced Phat Joe just shaded Anele over Kelly Rowland jab

Is this the latest episode in the Phat Joe vs Anele Mdoda saga?
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate

Radio and television personality Anele Mdoda found herself at the centre of a social media storm, after her comments on former Destiny’s Child band ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Anele's 'unstoppable mission' for decent toilets in schools

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is all about building safe and hygienic toilets for children at underprivileged schools.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fans want Somizi back after Tol Ass Mo’s reality show gets off to a rocky start TshisaLIVE
  2. Amanda Black’s tales of ‘exploitation’ on 'Behind the Story' sadden fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow TshisaLIVE
  5. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X