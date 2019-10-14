Fans are convinced Phat Joe just shaded Anele over Kelly Rowland jab

On the brink of what could become a social media war between Mzansi and American Twitter over Anele Mdoda, radio host Phat Joe has found himself in the middle of the action.

Anele had American Twitter in meltdown mode at the weekend when she suggested Kelly Rowland was not as good looking as many people thought. She said she had receipts to prove the star only “looks amazing with make-up”.

Joe, who had a run-in with Anele in September, got tongues wagging on Monday when he opened the phone lines on his radio show and asked listeners if they had ever been criticised by someone below their level.

He didn't mention Anele or her comments about Kelly, but his audience believed it was another jab at the star, after in their spicy exchange last month.