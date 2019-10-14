Fans are convinced Phat Joe just shaded Anele over Kelly Rowland jab
On the brink of what could become a social media war between Mzansi and American Twitter over Anele Mdoda, radio host Phat Joe has found himself in the middle of the action.
Anele had American Twitter in meltdown mode at the weekend when she suggested Kelly Rowland was not as good looking as many people thought. She said she had receipts to prove the star only “looks amazing with make-up”.
Joe, who had a run-in with Anele in September, got tongues wagging on Monday when he opened the phone lines on his radio show and asked listeners if they had ever been criticised by someone below their level.
He didn't mention Anele or her comments about Kelly, but his audience believed it was another jab at the star, after in their spicy exchange last month.
Phat Joe made headlines in September when he questioned Anele's inclusion on the Miss SA judging panel and suggested she was there to make up the numbers.
Anele dragged Joe for his comments and called him “washed out”. Joe laughed off the clapback and later apologised to Anele.
Fast forward to Monday and fans had this to say after Joe's question:
Phat Joe's topic is "have you ever been criticized by someone below your level"?... He's trolling 😂😂😂😂— Biko (@Bikomfident) October 14, 2019
Phat Joe jabbing at #Anele indirect like he's doing nothing pic.twitter.com/g1H4IPtCLA— R H U L A N E™ (@SaRhulane) October 14, 2019
Phat Joe right now @Radio2000ZA " have ever been criticize by someone below your level" #Anele pic.twitter.com/ikggNgShkZ— Akhona (@templet04415057) October 14, 2019
Phat Joe is enjoying himself with this Anele Aka Pumba Saga #anele #PhatJoeAndTheFamily pic.twitter.com/Sry0Aq53Vz— Alunamda🇿🇦 (@StiloMa77932773) October 14, 2019
#PhatJoeAndTheFamily Phat Joe wasn't going to let the #anele sager pass njee pic.twitter.com/DS4akf4PVT— IG:ProsperQD (@prosper_qd) October 14, 2019