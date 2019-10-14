TshisaLIVE

Fans are convinced Phat Joe just shaded Anele over Kelly Rowland jab

14 October 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Phat Joe asked listeners if they had ever been criticised by someone below their level.
Phat Joe asked listeners if they had ever been criticised by someone below their level.
Image: Supplied

On the brink of what could become a social media war between Mzansi and American Twitter over Anele Mdoda, radio host Phat Joe has found himself in the middle of the action.

Anele had American Twitter in meltdown mode at the weekend when she suggested Kelly Rowland was not as good looking as many people thought. She said she had receipts to prove the star only “looks amazing with make-up”.

Joe, who had a run-in with Anele in September, got tongues wagging on Monday when he opened the phone lines on his radio show and asked listeners if they had ever been criticised by someone below their level.

He didn't mention Anele or her comments about Kelly, but his audience believed it was another jab at the star, after in their spicy exchange last month.

Phat Joe made headlines in September when he questioned Anele's inclusion on the Miss SA judging panel and suggested she was there to make up the numbers.

Anele dragged Joe for his comments and called him “washed out”. Joe laughed off the clapback and later apologised to Anele.

Fast forward to Monday and fans had this to say after Joe's question:

MORE

'Naturally, he thought he was joking': Phat Joe apologises to Anele Mdoda

Bantu Holomisa weighed in with a cow.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Phat Joe vs Anele: The shade gets darker

Boy, oh boy. He tried it!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Washed out!'- Anele Mdoda hits back at Phat Joe over Miss SA criticism

Phat Joe questioned Anele's inclusion on the Miss SA judging panel.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans want Somizi back after Tol Ass Mo’s reality show gets off to a rocky start TshisaLIVE
  2. Amanda Black’s tales of ‘exploitation’ on 'Behind the Story' sadden fans TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow TshisaLIVE
  4. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  5. Mpho Letsholonyane apologises for offending with 'Jesus is Shangaan' cartoon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X