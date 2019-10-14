Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso'
Idols SA fans were left fuming on Sunday after Mangaliso was eliminated from the popular TV singing competition.
It was a nail-biting moment before it was announced that Mangaliso had received the lowest number of votes.
She was gracious in her exit, hugging her fellow contestants as she left the stage
But on social media things were not as civil, with fans blaming the twins' popularity for Mangaliso's exit.
They claimed everyone was so preoccupied with voting for the twins that they forgot sis behind.
Others argued that the hype around the twins was blinding everyone to the real talent, and were not impressed by the twins performances.
Virginia divided the judges with her performance of Mafikizolo and Uhuru’s Khona.
Unathi said Virginia gave an all-round good performance, but Abrahams wished she had enjoyed the performance more. Somizi said it was nothing spectacular.
Viggy received the biggest applause of the evening for her performance of Hamba by Zanda Zakusa
“Finally, the show begins!” he exclaimed.
Fans on social media weren't convinced and many felt Mangaliso could have performed better than the twins combined.
They made their feelings known through memes and messages, which saw Mangaliso top the trends list.
Can’t say I’m not hurt with Mangaliso being eliminated tonight. She’s been solid and consistent I just don’t get it💔#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/u5Y2jaMIhF— P H U M E L E L A (@Melela_N) October 13, 2019
Yerre!!! So Mangaliso was eliminated for this vele? Who voted for these twins? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/e1Xs9shfyu— 🇸🇿Brandon Khambule🇿🇦 (@brandonkhambule) October 13, 2019
Mangaliso leaves. One of the twins stays. Talent loses over fanbase always.🤷♂️#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/4TZwLZQemz— 4ME (@guytee17) October 13, 2019
#IdolsSA still trying to comprehend how the twins made it over Mangaliso pic.twitter.com/MeEg4KBqwG— M.M (@MpiloMtungwa) October 13, 2019
#idolssa Mangaliso didn't deserve to go . One of the twins must vaya nje pic.twitter.com/qm6Q43nJaJ— #AmINextPROTEST (@ShanduAngiie) October 13, 2019
#IdolsSA had it been up to me one of the twins would have left today...phela mangaliso can sing😭😭😭 but all is well. She will make it pic.twitter.com/adjt30zL0Q— MaHLOBO (@mpofana_phiwe) October 13, 2019
#IdolsSA Mangaliso's perfomance would have been much better than the twins perfomances combined..jst saying pic.twitter.com/g8fpcfjyD0— Twarisani Rikhotso (@TwarisaniR) October 13, 2019
Bring Back Mangaliso and take one of the twins though! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/NBjoKRUJz0— OctoberBabe. (@marigold_fleur) October 13, 2019
Mangaliso sings better Than the twins combined🤦🏽♀️ #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/VN23qLA9tD— Thuso R (@thusothegel) October 13, 2019