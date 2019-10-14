TshisaLIVE

Jo-Anne Reyneke on dating: The ones who show interest are useless

The actress got candid on the dating game changing after she became a mother

14 October 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke believes there aren't any good men out there.
Image: Jo Anne Reyneke /Instagram

Head up, actress Jo-Anne Reyneke is not about dating for fun now that she's a mother.

The actress, who split from her partner Thami Mngqolo last year, is the mother of two and has become a little more selective as to who it is she dates.

In an interview with DRUM recently, Jo-Anne explained that getting back to the dating world hasn't been an easy experience.

“There are no men out there. And the ones who are showing interest are just useless,” she said.

She said that the rules change once you have kids.

“Before children, you don't really care who you date. It's easy to invite a guy to your house. Once children are involved, everything changes.” 

The Safta award-winning actress' latest TV gig is helping single parents find love in a 13-episode reality show called Single Parents Looking For Love.

The show sees a single parent contestant meeting four potential suitors, one of whom could eventually end up being her new partner.

The show is produced by Lungile Radu and airs on BET on Tuesdays at 9.30pm.

Speaking to IOL, Jo-Anne explained that she was very excited to be on a platform as prominent as BET Africa for her presenting debut, particularly because it is a subject close to her heart.

“I find myself relating a lot with our single parents on the show. This is a show that is driven by love and a bit of humour, a show the whole family can watch together and enjoy.”

