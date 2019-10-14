TshisaLIVE

Samthing Soweto's new album is still the damn vibe up in these streets

14 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Samthing Soweto's new album just broke an SA Apple Music record.
Samthing Soweto's new album just broke an SA Apple Music record.
Image: Samthing Soweto/ Instagram

Samthing Soweto's new album, Isphithiphithi, is literally causing isphithiphithi and is still getting love in these streets weeks after its official release.

Isphithiphithi dropped two weeks ago and after last Thursday night's album launch, fans were stanning even harder.

The launch, held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, was a music spectacle with the muso serenading audiences with his unique but soulful voice.

This might be the reason why it's the most pre-added album on South Africans' personal Apple Music libraries ahead of its release.

The local musician broke the streaming service's SA record for the highest number of users who pre-added his brand-new solo album to their personal libraries.  

According to Apple Music, a pre-add occurs when an Apple Music subscriber registers their interest in a full album ahead of its release.

Isphithiphithi beat a record that was previously held by US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

"I am surprised and excited, I didn't know there was another record to be broken, which is a great feat for me. I thank all my fans for being so supportive and loyal."

Isphithiphithi, consists of 13 tracks, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Mlindo The Vocalist and MFR Souls the main features.

Samthing Soweto has been the talk of the town since he hopped on to the amapiano wave with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small on the tracks Akulaleki and Amantombazane.

MORE

Shimza, Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee win big at Dance Music Awards

Shimza is on cloud nine after the wins.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mzansi is stannin' HARD over Samthing Soweto’s new album

The social media streets are abuzz over Samthing Soweto’s new album
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Samthing Soweto says his community has forgiven him for his criminal past

The musician's criminal record has been removed.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH| Inside Samthing Soweto & Alicia Key's EPIC studio sesh

Look at God!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Fans want Somizi back after Tol Ass Mo’s reality show gets off to a rocky start TshisaLIVE
  2. Amanda Black’s tales of ‘exploitation’ on 'Behind the Story' sadden fans TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Nomzamo Mbatha is dripping that America glow TshisaLIVE
  4. The Fergusons, Vatiswa Ndara and the money - what you need to know TshisaLIVE
  5. Mpho Letsholonyane apologises for offending with 'Jesus is Shangaan' cartoon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X