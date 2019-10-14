Samthing Soweto's new album is still the damn vibe up in these streets
Samthing Soweto's new album, Isphithiphithi, is literally causing isphithiphithi and is still getting love in these streets weeks after its official release.
Isphithiphithi dropped two weeks ago and after last Thursday night's album launch, fans were stanning even harder.
The launch, held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, was a music spectacle with the muso serenading audiences with his unique but soulful voice.
a hit🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @muziou ft @samthingsoweto album out tomorrow!!!! #ZENO pic.twitter.com/TGNwWoobPb— OwnURcrown (@Nix_indamix) October 10, 2019
Great evening with @samthingsoweto at his album launch at the Market Theatre this evening. 👌 siyabulela! pic.twitter.com/IsreGSGP7W— Ntshinga, Rethabile. (@RethaNtshinga) October 10, 2019
Yaz @samthingsoweto from this view I realized that i should've came along with a 💍 😭 ngyenza kahle ku madam, ndoda ungbusisile. Dankie pic.twitter.com/4R6N3F0ASM— Sandile (@nkuthasandile) October 10, 2019
#samthingsowetoAlbumLaunch 😍we are therrrrrrrr💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽@samthingsoweto pic.twitter.com/Zys1DtI1wO— Leen (@Leen_Mkhwebane) October 10, 2019
So @samthingsoweto is doing his album launch in pyjamas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bQh3Cwlxoz— Monde Mtyolo (@gregsoleri) October 10, 2019
This might be the reason why it's the most pre-added album on South Africans' personal Apple Music libraries ahead of its release.
The local musician broke the streaming service's SA record for the highest number of users who pre-added his brand-new solo album to their personal libraries.
According to Apple Music, a pre-add occurs when an Apple Music subscriber registers their interest in a full album ahead of its release.
Isphithiphithi beat a record that was previously held by US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.
"I am surprised and excited, I didn't know there was another record to be broken, which is a great feat for me. I thank all my fans for being so supportive and loyal."
Isphithiphithi, consists of 13 tracks, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Mlindo The Vocalist and MFR Souls the main features.
Samthing Soweto has been the talk of the town since he hopped on to the amapiano wave with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small on the tracks Akulaleki and Amantombazane.