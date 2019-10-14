WATCH| Drake pulled up at a Black Coffee show and fans are freaking TF out!

TshisaLIVE

14 October 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee posed for a snap with Drake in Toronto, Canada.
Black Coffee posed for a snap with Drake in Toronto, Canada.
For real, Drake is a Black Coffee stan.

Dreezy Drake pulled through this past weekend to a Black Coffee performance at The Rebel in Toronto, Canada.

He was right on stage alongside the SA DJ, and posted pictures of Black Coffee on his Instagram Stories.

Black Coffee also posed for a snap with Drake and posted it to his Twitter account.

In the caption he casually thanked the star for pulling through.

“Thank you for pulling up, bro. Truly appreciate it”

This is not the first time Drake has had a young turn up at a Black Coffee show.

Last year Drake showed up in Vegas to watch the DJ play.

The pair collaborated on Drake's More Life project in 2017.

Reflecting on the first time they met, Black Coffee said Drake walked up to him, held his hand down and said “Legend”. 

“When I met Drake I thought I would lose my mind,” he added in a video clip from earlier this year sabout the incident.

Meanwhile, fans were freaking the heck out at the snap of the two together.

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee reflects on the first time he met Drake

Black Coffee is living his dream.
