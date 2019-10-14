WATCH| Drake pulled up at a Black Coffee show and fans are freaking TF out!
For real, Drake is a Black Coffee stan.
Dreezy Drake pulled through this past weekend to a Black Coffee performance at The Rebel in Toronto, Canada.
He was right on stage alongside the SA DJ, and posted pictures of Black Coffee on his Instagram Stories.
Black Coffee also posed for a snap with Drake and posted it to his Twitter account.
In the caption he casually thanked the star for pulling through.
“Thank you for pulling up, bro. Truly appreciate it”
What a crazy night @rebeltoronto!!!!!!....Thank you for pulling up Bro @champagnepapi— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 14, 2019
Truly appreciate it 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/WmGs0RoClI
This is not the first time Drake has had a young turn up at a Black Coffee show.
Last year Drake showed up in Vegas to watch the DJ play.
Drake went to go watch Black Coffee play and jamming to Lemon&Herb song. Ok and Virgil is there also. pic.twitter.com/hmZcSlZP6S— Bulelani Mkula (@Mganu_) October 8, 2018
The pair collaborated on Drake's More Life project in 2017.
Reflecting on the first time they met, Black Coffee said Drake walked up to him, held his hand down and said “Legend”.
“When I met Drake I thought I would lose my mind,” he added in a video clip from earlier this year sabout the incident.
Meanwhile, fans were freaking the heck out at the snap of the two together.
At this rate i will be not surprised if you took a pic with God pic.twitter.com/mnQZAzIkur— Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) October 14, 2019
Nothing states like a BLAQ COFFEE☕. levels broh🙏🙌🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/iXLl2Hcbvv— 🦁MuFasa👑 (@Mila28273438) October 14, 2019
Imagine having Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sean “Diddy” Combs as your homies 😭😭😭😭. A life I can only wish for. Niggas that live real life like the playing GTA with the cheat codes 😭😭😭😭— Francis Frank White 💵 (@Steve_S_Bosch) October 14, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I'm sure yall are cooking something 💯💯👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/C8p8OSsbzJ— Roc 🤸🏼♂️ (@RocWorldwide) October 14, 2019