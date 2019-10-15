AKA defends Yanga against 'copycat' claims

The muso acknowledgedhe had been inspired by Anatii, who had a similar hook, but said his issue was that he had told Yanga about the hook for ages and was blue ticked.

"I’m really not gonna deny the fact that Anatii really inspired me on the song in so many ways, but my problem is I been tagging Yanga in my performances on Instagram & stories and mailing him links since I dropped it. Y’all would also have questions, haibo??"

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Yanga and AB Fresh on the claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted screenshots of his email inbox showing he had not opened the mails sent to him. He also shared a screenshot of him using the phrase in the hook in emails long before AB Fresh's song was released.