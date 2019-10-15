Gigi Lamayne takes to the streets to bring awareness to mental health

Rapper Gigi Lamayne believes that the only way to deal with depression is knowing how much power you have to change the situation.

On Friday, the rapper joined other artists and community members on a #YouMatter mental health fun walk at Tara Hospital in Johannesburg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said that depression was something she believed everyone went through and cannot be avoided. She said the best way to deal with it was by talking about it.

“I think it's something that we are all going through, so avoiding it will not make it better. That's why I feel we need to speak about it and not make it feel like a foreign thing we don't go through.”

The rapper said this was especially important in the black community.

“I do believe talking more about depression will help. The more we open these dialogues, the more we have people come out and talk about it, the more we can make it normal.”

The Fufa rapper urged people to claim their power back and not be ashamed of the illness.

“We need to be able to stand up and be loud about mental health issues.”

While Gigi has also had her own struggles with depression, she explained that she is in a better space at the moment.

“I think I am at a point where I can say I have survived a lot. I am at peace with my life and I have a very closed circle with my close family and close friends.”

“I guess I have a good support system. My mother and I are like best friends and she has been holding my hand through all this. So the best way to get through this is to have a great support system.”