Khanyi Mbau pens letter to 34-year-old self: 'Thank you for forgiving me when I misuse you'

As Khanyi Mbau celebrates her birthday, she has penned an emotional letter to herself, thanking herself for being strong despite the challenges thrown at her.

In the letter posted on Instagram, the TV and radio personality said she was grateful that she has managed to stay strong and grow.

"Thank you for saving me from the worst nightmares and the boogie man by waking me up in the middle of the night. Thank you for all the stories you allowed me to hear and enhanced my imagination."

She said she was grateful that she woke up when times were tough, despite not wanting to.

"Khanyi thank you for being so giving and getting up every morning even in days when I don't allow you to sleep enough .Thank you for smiling while holding back so many tears , thank you for hugging all those that come to you asking for a picture."

She ended the message with "thank you for allowing me to feel".

The post has received over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with people adding their birthday message to Khanyi.

You can read the full post here.