Linda Mtoba besotted with her newborn: Looking at her is a different kind of feeling
Actress Linda Mtoba is on cloud nine after giving birth to a baby girl earlier this month and says she can't stop looking in awe at her little princess.
The River star has been keeping fans updated several times during her pregnancy and took to social media recently to announce the birth of her little one, posting a snap of her daughter's hand next to the date October 3 2019.
Speaking about motherhood so far, Linda said she missed the baby bump but was overcome with a different emotion every time she looked at her baby's face.
“I really miss my belly but looking at my daughter is a different kind of feeling,” she wrote.
She added that her and her hubby Steven Meyer love just looking at their baby in complete awe.
“My husband and I look at our baby in such awe, like we made that.”
Linda explained that looking at her daughter made her understand God's love.
When the couple announced their pregnancy in July Linda shared a beautiful studio snap that showed off her growing baby bump in a profile pose.
She didn't give any more details, except to say that the child was a personification of their love.
She was soon after criticised for appearing at the Durban July while pregnant.
“Ayibo pregnant people are supposed to stay home? Nali ibhadi,” she responded.