TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba besotted with her newborn: Looking at her is a different kind of feeling

15 October 2019 - 09:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Linda Mtoba has given birth.
Linda Mtoba has given birth.
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba is on cloud nine after giving birth to a baby girl earlier this month and says she can't stop looking in awe at her little princess.

The River star has been keeping fans updated several times during her pregnancy and took to social media recently to announce the birth of her little one, posting a snap of her daughter's hand next to the date October 3 2019.

View this post on Instagram

03|10|19

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

Speaking about motherhood so far, Linda said she missed the baby bump but was overcome with a different emotion every time she looked at her baby's face.

“I really miss my belly but looking at my daughter is a different kind of feeling,” she wrote.

She added that her and her hubby Steven Meyer love just looking at their baby in complete awe.

“My husband and I look at our baby in such awe, like we made that.”

Linda explained that looking at her daughter made her understand God's love.

When the couple announced their pregnancy in July Linda shared a beautiful studio snap that showed off her growing baby bump in a profile pose.

She didn't give any more details, except to say that the child was a personification of their love.

She was soon after criticised for appearing at the Durban July while pregnant.

“Ayibo pregnant people are supposed to stay home? Nali ibhadi,” she responded.

MORE

'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy!

Ncaw! Linda and Steven are expecting!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Linda Mtoba ain't here for body shamers

Watch out, Linda might make you trend for being a hater.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Doing you’ is a luxury that not many afford': Linda Mtoba on black tax and responsibilities

Linda Mtoba believes there is a strong difference between black tax and responsibilities.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July

Linda isn't here for the hate.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  2. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jo-Anne Reyneke on dating: The ones who show interest are useless TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘F*ck off’ - Bonang hits back at calls for her to stop making alcohol and turn ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X