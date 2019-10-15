LISTEN | Black Coffee talks to Trevor Noah about fame, poverty & African stereotypes

Black Coffee is a proud ambassador for Africa and teamed up with award-winning artist Nelson Makamo and internationally renowned fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo in 2017 to announce the formation of an academy for talented young creatives in SA.

Speaking to Trevor, Black Coffee said he was motivated to take on such projects because he wanted to “inspire Africans to want to stay and create a future” on the continent.

“We are trying to change the narrative about the continent. Maybe it is our fault; we have always seen Africa as an inferior place. All the best things were on TV, which means they were in America or Europe. It took so much away from the continent and we want to reverse that.”

Black Coffee said Africa had a voice which had “diminished” over the years and been taken over by stereotypes. This was why he was working hard as an African artist to show the world that Africans can compete globally.

“It is something that we really fought for since the beginning, to say we want to play on the global stage. I would like for the world to see that voice. I would like for the world to know that we are capable of being on the world stage. That is why I continue to try to collaborate with the greatest artists, being from Africa though, and still keeping the sound I believe in, because we have that voice.

“I am trying to create different platforms that will showcase that, not just conversation, but with action.”

Speaking about stereotypes at the Midem African Forum in Cannes, France, last year, Black Coffee said people's perceptions of the continent were wrong.

“Firstly, everything you see on TV about Africa is bullsh*t. We are not the Africa that the world shows you today. We have grown.”

He recounted personal experiences with stereotypes.

“One of the things that I struggled for the longest time, as an artist from there, is when I go do a gig at a place and next to my face on the flyer they will put an African mask and the bongos and the congas (drums). We say no! I am not from that era. Yes it is in my music, but how do you put that flyer next to Kanye? Do you put chains and slaves next to him?”