Man in court after pantsula dancer Ayanda Nondlwana stabbed to death

A suspect is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of actor and dancer Ayanda Nondlwana.

Ayanda, who performed in several theatre productions and wowed audiences with his skills as a pantsula dancer, was stabbed to death on Sunday.

His death was confirmed by police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender.

“In the early hours of Sunday, October 13, the victim was in the company of a friend and looking for someone with a lighter to light up his cigarette. He saw security guards and informed his friend that he would go and get a light from them. His friend continued to walk away.

“The victim then walked off with the guards and his friend decided to follow him. He was some distance away. A few minutes later he was informed by a passer-by that his friend was stabbed after an alleged argument. He died at the scene.”

A man in his thirties handed himself over to the Makhanda SAPS shortly after the incident.

Ayanda's close friend, Xolile Madinda, told TshisaLIVE that he was called to the scene minutes after the incident.

“He was stabbed in the neck and bled to death. What was worse is he was stabbed 25 metres from where his closest friend had been stabbed to death a few years ago. He was still dealing with that death and for it to take place in the same area is just tragic.”