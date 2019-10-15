TshisaLIVE

Nothing but fishnets & high heels: Cassie's pregnancy shoot is flames

15 October 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassie's pregnancy picture shuts down the internet.
Cassie's pregnancy picture shuts down the internet.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Singer Cassie is on a mission to break the internet after she posed in nothing but fishnets and heels for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Cassie shared a steaming hot snap from her pregnancy photoshoot which got tongues wagging about how sexy and radiant she looked.

Just last month she got married to fitness instructor Alex Fine in Malibu, so sis is slaying hard. She walked down the aisle in an intricate lace veil, with an off-the-shoulder white gown flowing over her baby bump.e

The happy couple also confirmed in June that they are expecting their first child.

Just like any expecting mama-to-be, the star posed for her pregnancy photoshoot, but hers was different as she was in nothing but fishnet tights that went right up over her bump and black patent stiletto heels.

She then captioned the saucy snap with a joke that the behind-the-scenes photo looked better than the ones taken in the shoot.

“When the shoot didn’t work out, but the BTS did”.

MORE

#LifeGoals: Cassie is engaged and the internet is shaking!

Sis is officially the president of #LifeGoals
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It's a baby girl for Cassie & her new boo

When Alex said "You two are my greatest loves", the net could be heard collectively going "ncaaw"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

The Net's excited over Cassie's reported pregnancy but worried about Diddy

Looks like Cassie's life keeps getting better and better after Diddy
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X