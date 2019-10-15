Nothing but fishnets & high heels: Cassie's pregnancy shoot is flames

Singer Cassie is on a mission to break the internet after she posed in nothing but fishnets and heels for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Cassie shared a steaming hot snap from her pregnancy photoshoot which got tongues wagging about how sexy and radiant she looked.

Just last month she got married to fitness instructor Alex Fine in Malibu, so sis is slaying hard. She walked down the aisle in an intricate lace veil, with an off-the-shoulder white gown flowing over her baby bump.e

The happy couple also confirmed in June that they are expecting their first child.

Just like any expecting mama-to-be, the star posed for her pregnancy photoshoot, but hers was different as she was in nothing but fishnet tights that went right up over her bump and black patent stiletto heels.

She then captioned the saucy snap with a joke that the behind-the-scenes photo looked better than the ones taken in the shoot.

“When the shoot didn’t work out, but the BTS did”.