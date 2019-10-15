'The M stands for marriage' - SA reacts to news Lebo M could wed for 5th time

The Lion King producer Lebo M is head over heels in love and reportedly engaged.

The internet was in chaos mode on Monday after reports that the star had popped the question to his bae, Mel Ntsala.

Mel confirmed the engagement to Sunday Sun, adding that the wedding day is around the corner.

A source told the paper that she had met his children from previous relationships and got along well with them.

"One of the main reasons he loved her is that she loves his kids like they're her own. She puts them first, just as she does her man."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year and since then have heated up their social media accounts with loved-up snaps together.