WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir's surprise performance for Springboks ahead of RWC quarterfinal

15 October 2019 - 10:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have teamed up with Woolworths to celebrate the Bokke.

America's Got Talent runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir has teamed up with Woolworths to celebrate SA's national rugby team.

The Springboks face Japan in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal match in Tokyo on Sunday.

The choir performed a rendition of Shosholoza, with a special message for the team.

In the video, the choir breaks into song at a Woolworths store in Mall of Africa, Midrand.

Rugby players Victor Matfield and Trevor Nyakane, as well as TV personality Maps Maponyane, can be seen in the video.

“To show our support ahead of the quarterfinals this weekend, we hosted a celebration for Siya and the team. We are so proud of you. Good luck and #BringItHome.

“A special thanks to the Ndlovu Youth Choir and our guests, Victor Matfield, Trevor Nyakane and the families of Chester Williams, James Small and Ruben Kruger,” Woolworths said on Facebook.

