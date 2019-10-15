WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir's surprise performance for Springboks ahead of RWC quarterfinal

America's Got Talent runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir has teamed up with Woolworths to celebrate SA's national rugby team.

The Springboks face Japan in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal match in Tokyo on Sunday.

The choir performed a rendition of Shosholoza, with a special message for the team.

In the video, the choir breaks into song at a Woolworths store in Mall of Africa, Midrand.