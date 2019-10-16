Fans go crazy over Shane Eagle’s latest track from 'Dark Moon Flower' mixtape
'First listen but it slaps already'
Rapper Shane Eagle is causing all sorts of commotion on social media with his new song, Black.
The rapper announced earlier this week on Twitter that he was dropping his new song called Black, along with its music video from his upcoming mixtape, Dark Moon Flower.
He then thanked fans for their patience and explained that the mixtape featured some of his favourite artists from all around the world.
The mixtape featured Mzansi's favs, from the likes of Nasty C, Santi, Bas, Lute, Kota The Friend, to PatricKxxLee, J-Tek, Resarn, Caleborate, and TheMind.
Shane said he spent sleepless nights working on the project and it looked like his sweat had paid off, judging from the responses on Twitter.
While his new song is a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday morning, fans were even more excited when they laid their eyes on the mixtape's dark, stormy and mystical cover art.
Dark Moon Flower is the rapper's third project, and follows Never Grow Up which he released in December last year.
Shane's debut album Yellow was released in 2017.
Dark Moon Flower - October 16th— Eagle (@Shane_Eagle) October 1, 2019
my debut mixtape Cover and tracklist.
my gift to y’all for being patient.
art by Nicole Black
This project features some of my favorite artists from all around the world. Sleepless nights spent , pre order drop on Friday pic.twitter.com/iuCLGbBoij
With the massive year he's had, Shane continues to get tongues wagging and nods about his contribution to the hip hop community.
Since dropping his song on Wednesday morning, Shane finds himself collecting a lot more stans on social media.
Here are some of the reactions:
Hip Hop at it's purest form. No gimmicks just raps. @Shane_Eagle might be the best rapper in SA. The project is really really good. Better than #yellow and that was great.— Sizwe Shange 🇿🇦 (@Sizwe_Emanuel) October 16, 2019
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oWkqtUDgxe
#darkmoonflower @Shane_Eagle— pakiso tsotetsi (@pakisotsotetsi1) October 16, 2019
My Fav🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UJRChPBI6
@Shane_Eagle this shit slaps pic.twitter.com/ncawIGu8tW— Black Zion (@SikuzaMichael) October 16, 2019
Yoh 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️ @Shane_Eagle— Kenny (@Kennyblaxk) October 16, 2019
IM SPEECHLESS 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/mGiDFlRygf
DANKIE SHANE FOR THE GREAT ALBUM👌🔥🎶@Shane_Eagle #dmf2019 #darkmoonflower pic.twitter.com/lxZVZK77DL— @Shyy Loner (@Lo_Ner08) October 16, 2019
"life is moving too quick I think I need a backspace"— Thuto Pae Edwin (@RealBlackJaguar) October 16, 2019
Don't get lost in the shade...
There's too much heat here@Shane_Eagle pic.twitter.com/dGfYvfxNam
First listen but it slaps already🔥@Shane_Eagle pic.twitter.com/CBKXV2FErH— Niggatude 🍍 (@JoshuaBlick_) October 16, 2019