Fans go crazy over Shane Eagle’s latest track from 'Dark Moon Flower' mixtape

Rapper Shane Eagle is causing all sorts of commotion on social media with his new song, Black.

The rapper announced earlier this week on Twitter that he was dropping his new song called Black, along with its music video from his upcoming mixtape, Dark Moon Flower.

He then thanked fans for their patience and explained that the mixtape featured some of his favourite artists from all around the world.

The mixtape featured Mzansi's favs, from the likes of Nasty C, Santi, Bas, Lute, Kota The Friend, to PatricKxxLee, J-Tek, Resarn, Caleborate, and TheMind.

Shane said he spent sleepless nights working on the project and it looked like his sweat had paid off, judging from the responses on Twitter.

While his new song is a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday morning, fans were even more excited when they laid their eyes on the mixtape's dark, stormy and mystical cover art.

Dark Moon Flower is the rapper's third project, and follows Never Grow Up which he released in December last year.

Shane's debut album Yellow was released in 2017.