Ntsiki Mazwai criticises KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in biopic

Outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the heated debate over a decision to cast KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic.

Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story premieres on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on November 6 and is based on the life of the star.

Viacom on Tuesday announced that the role of Lebo in the docu-series will be played by KB and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi will play the younger version of Lebo, while KB will play the star as an adult.

The decision split fans, who flooded social media to share their thoughts on the casting.

Ntsiki joined in the conversation and claimed that KB didn't have the same energy as Lebo.

“KB may have white people connections but she doesn't have the Lebo Mathosa energy. Not by a long shot,” she wrote.