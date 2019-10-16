Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

Rapper Sho Madjozi is a force to be reckoned with and sis continues to make her name known across the world.

Since dropping her single, John Cena, on Colors, Sho is pushing all boundaries and gaining international recognition for her contribution to SA culture.

Sho was featured on Billboard recently, where she spoke about representing the country overseas.

“It makes a big difference if you see a [guy like] Trevor Noah becoming a success internationally, or [SA DJ-producer] Black Coffee.”

She said being compared with South Africans winning big internationally made her proud.

“It does a lot to people’s self-esteem, like, ‘Whoa, finally these people see us as equals’. It makes a lot of Africans proud and happy when they see you getting that recognition. It’s hard to tell people, ‘Be proud of yourself,' if the rest of the world is like, 'But you ain’t sh*t'."

In an interview with TshisaLIVE after her Colors performance went viral, Sho said she was excited people were realising how organic her material was.

“I just went to Colors and performed. The responses that came after that I did not expect. I am glad that people are finally giving me props as I have been hard at work, pushing myself to get where I am today. But I believe that globally I am still on the come up.”