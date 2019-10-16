TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

“It’s hard to tell people, ‘Be proud of yourself', if the rest of the world is like, 'But you ain’t sh*t’.”

16 October 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi is pushing all boundaries.
Sho Madjozi is pushing all boundaries.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Rapper Sho Madjozi is a force to be reckoned with and sis continues to make her name known across the world.

Since dropping her single, John Cena, on Colors, Sho is pushing all boundaries and gaining international recognition for her contribution to SA culture.

Sho was featured on Billboard recently, where she spoke about representing the country overseas.

“It makes a big difference if you see a [guy like] Trevor Noah becoming a success internationally, or [SA DJ-producer] Black Coffee.”

She said being compared with South Africans winning big internationally made her proud.

“It does a lot to people’s self-esteem, like, ‘Whoa, finally these people see us as equals’. It makes a lot of Africans proud and happy when they see you getting that recognition. It’s hard to tell people, ‘Be proud of yourself,' if the rest of the world is like, 'But you ain’t sh*t'." 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE after her Colors performance went viral, Sho said she was excited people were realising how organic her material was.

“I just went to Colors and performed. The responses that came after that I did not expect. I am glad that people are finally giving me props as I have been hard at work, pushing myself to get where I am today. But I believe that globally I am still on the come up.”

MORE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge

Sho Madjozi finally jams to John Cena and we love it!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Traditional attire shouldn't be limited to Heritage Day 'dress-up', says Sho Majozi

The rapper believes that on a lot of levels, non-white South Africans still don't feel free enough to dress in their culture's particular attire on a ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | John Cena gets down to Sho Madjozi's track

We love how John Cena does the John Cena dance.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

MAP | Sho Madjozi's 'John Cena' gets a shoutout in more than 70 countries

Here's where Sho's John Cena will be played around the world.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda's comments on Kelly Rowland's looks spark colourism debate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X