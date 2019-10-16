Suspect in Ayanda Nondlwana murder in police custody until Thursday

Anele Manyana, 27, has been remanded in custody until Thursday in connection with the murder of actor and dancer Ayanda Nondlwana.

Ayanda, who performed in several theatre productions and was known for his pantsula dancing, was stabbed to death on Sunday.

A suspect handed himself over to the Makhanda police shortly after the incident and appeared in the Grahamstown magistrate's court briefly on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the case has been remanded until Thursday.

"Anele Manyana, aged 27, made a brief appearance in the Grahamstown magistrate's court on Tuesday. The case has been remanded to October 17. He is still in custody," she said.

Ayanda was stabbed in the neck after an alleged scuffle broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"In the early hours of Sunday, October 13, the victim was in the company of a friend and looking for someone with a lighter to light up his cigarette. He saw security guards and informed his friend that he would go and get a light from them. His friend continued to walk away.

"The victim then walked off with the guards and his friend decided to follow him. He was some distance away. A few minutes later he was informed by a passer-by that his friend was stabbed after an alleged argument. He died at the scene," police told TshisaLIVE in a statement.