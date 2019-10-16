WATCH | Bahumi on the Lebo Mathosa biopic - 'it's been a humbling experience'

Actor Bahumi Madisakwane has taken fans behind the scenes of the making of the Lebo Mathosa biopic, in which she stars as a young Lebo.

On Tuesday, she shared clips from the first week of dance rehearsals on Instagram with her more than 250k followers, and described the production as "one of the most humbling experiences and gifts thus far".

She thanked her family and production mentors for supporting her and making sure that she gives the role her best performance.

"To each person who has played a role in helping me, guiding me and pushing me throughout this process, you truly are a blessing."