WATCH | Bahumi on the Lebo Mathosa biopic - 'it's been a humbling experience'
Actor Bahumi Madisakwane has taken fans behind the scenes of the making of the Lebo Mathosa biopic, in which she stars as a young Lebo.
On Tuesday, she shared clips from the first week of dance rehearsals on Instagram with her more than 250k followers, and described the production as "one of the most humbling experiences and gifts thus far".
She thanked her family and production mentors for supporting her and making sure that she gives the role her best performance.
"To each person who has played a role in helping me, guiding me and pushing me throughout this process, you truly are a blessing."
Words cannot describe.. But in their best effort, telling the story I had both dreamed and feared of telling my whole life, has been one of the most humbling experiences and gifts thus far. God Thank You. You are Faithful. May You forever be glorified. To each person who has played a role in helping me, guiding me, and pushing me throughout this process, you truly are a blessing. From my friends and my family, to the amazing crew (the greatest appreciation to the choreographers @erasmusmegan and Sis Sbongile for being extreme professionals and encouraging Aunts to me all at the same time), I would not have enjoyed this process with all the challenges it came with if God didn’t choose all of you to walk this with me. Here’s to a beautiful production, a beautiful story, and an extraordinary person I have been trusted to evoke - may her soul rest in everlasting peace. 🙏🏽 (Clips from the first week of dance rehearsals )
Viacom Africa last week confirmed that Bahumi will star in the biopic as the younger version of Lebo, while fellow actor and singer KB Motsilanyane will play the iconic star's adult version.
Not everyone welcomed Bahumi's appointment to play the role.
On social media, some said she was not experienced enough to portray Lebo, while others criticised her acting talent. Throughout the backlash, her father Somizi rallied behind her and assured her that she has what it takes to play the young Lebo.
"Listen! Never ever question why you get certain opportunities in life. You deserve everything and you must take anything and everything they said you would never have."