WATCH | Moja Love's new series 'Vat n Sit' is already a hit

Moja Love just keeps coming with that, uh, unique content, this time making waves for their show on "vat and sit" relationships.

We all know of, or have been in, a relationship where one party is just super happy to chill and wait for Bafana Bafana to win the World Cup before committing.

It's frustrating as hell and Moja Love has decided to air an entire series on it.

The reality show, Vat ′n Sit, debuted on Tuesday night and featured Grace, who "has had enough of her two daughters who have both been "Vat 'n Sitting."

Ma wants her daughters to get a grip on their lives and just settle down. She was also not happy with her daughter's bae Jabulani and slammed him for not paying lobola yet.