WATCH | Moja Love's new series 'Vat n Sit' is already a hit
Moja Love just keeps coming with that, uh, unique content, this time making waves for their show on "vat and sit" relationships.
We all know of, or have been in, a relationship where one party is just super happy to chill and wait for Bafana Bafana to win the World Cup before committing.
It's frustrating as hell and Moja Love has decided to air an entire series on it.
The reality show, Vat ′n Sit, debuted on Tuesday night and featured Grace, who "has had enough of her two daughters who have both been "Vat 'n Sitting."
Ma wants her daughters to get a grip on their lives and just settle down. She was also not happy with her daughter's bae Jabulani and slammed him for not paying lobola yet.
Grace has had enough of her two daughters who have both been Vat n Sit’ing. She wants them to settle down and sort out their lives especially because are grandkids involved 🚨ALL NEW #VatenSit premieres tonight @ 22h00 pic.twitter.com/DS654gHA5p— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 15, 2019
Grace's story hit fans deep in the feels and many shared some similarities in their own lives.
It was an instant hit with fans and soon topped the local Twitter trends list. Fans flooded social media with reactions to the show and shared their own thoughts on the topic.
Some thought the practice was a waste of time for everyone involved, while others believe it is a necessary part of a healthy relationship.
Definitely doing a vat n sit before getting married. Weekends are not enough to see gore nka mo tolerater or byang #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/5xKF9KFBAn— Lerato (@LeratoTshego6) October 16, 2019
The guy was sleeping behind the house, he couldn’t build his shelter and now live with in-laws. Who is supposed to lobola one here guy or girl? #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/EVysg8FWWl— Masentle Monaheng🌈 (@masentle_mo) October 15, 2019
#vatnsit Jabulani got out of jail found his girlfriend 6 months pregnant and took over. pic.twitter.com/NNDNVsveaB— Mafoko Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) October 15, 2019
What If She Just Wants The Lobola Money? #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/6Pu5kAybjx— Gweva (@u_Nobz) October 15, 2019
Ladies did you know that a man can be in a relationship with you for 5 years and not marry you but date another girl for 5 months and wife her🤷🏿♂️it’s not witchcraft #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/X91rNhOjiu— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) October 15, 2019
#vatnsit I pray my parents doesn't watch and know about this show. 🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/fHD6bgw8yR— Koketso Makgopya (@Koketso16572269) October 15, 2019
#VatnSit is a preliminary marriage it's better to marry someone you know than marry a stranger for the sake of doing things right pic.twitter.com/mexS3zEPY4— SHANDU🏳️🌈 (@kuntatyga) October 15, 2019
Im soooo confused 🤔 pila pila whats the end goal here? #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/i1oFCP5tfa— #Goddess (@Princess_BeeKay) October 15, 2019
FACT: A healthy Marriage begins with #VatnSit pic.twitter.com/EH3xE5eaIC— Umjaivo (@QueenLeshka) October 16, 2019