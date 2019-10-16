TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moja Love's new series 'Vat n Sit' is already a hit

16 October 2019 - 10:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Grace wants her children to stop vat and sitting.
Image: Moja Love Twitter

Moja Love just keeps coming with that, uh, unique content, this time making waves for their show on "vat and sit" relationships.

We all know of, or have been in, a relationship where one party is just super happy to chill and wait for Bafana Bafana to win the World Cup before committing.

It's frustrating as hell and Moja Love has decided to air an entire series on it.

The reality show, Vat ′n Sit, debuted on Tuesday night and featured Grace, who "has had enough of her two daughters who have both been "Vat 'n Sitting."

Ma wants her daughters to get a grip on their lives and just settle down. She was also not happy with her daughter's bae Jabulani and slammed him for not paying lobola yet.

Grace's story hit fans deep in the feels and many shared some similarities in their own lives.

It was an instant hit with fans and soon topped the local Twitter trends list. Fans flooded social media with reactions to the show and shared their own thoughts on the topic.

Some thought the practice was a waste of time for everyone involved, while others believe it is a necessary part of a healthy relationship.

