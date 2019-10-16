TshisaLIVE

What did Black Coffee do after 'The Daily Show'? Go play at a secret party with Drake!

16 October 2019 - 12:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee and Drake are becoming real besties.
Image: Black Coffee Twitter

Just hours after appearing on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show, Black Coffee made a surprise appearance at a secret party with Drake.

Black Coffee sat down with Trevor on the show and spoke about fame, poverty and breaking stereotypes about Africa.

Black Coffee documented his visit to the show on Instagram Stories on Monday, and he returned to the platform shortly after to reveal that he had just decided to perform at Drake's party in New York.

“Decided to play at the More Life with Drake in New York. Come through if you can find it. Limited entry,” he wrote.

He also shared a video of him performing on stage. The video pans to Drake who looked overjoyed at the moment.

Black Coffee was part of Drake's More Life EP, released in 2017.

The performance comes just days after Drake joined Black Coffee at his show in Toronto, Canada.

The star was on stage alongside the SA DJ, and posted pictures of Black Coffee on his Instagram Stories.

Drake has been a long-time admirer of Black Coffee, even stanning out at his show in Vegas last year.

WATCH| Drake pulled up at a Black Coffee show and fans are freaking TF out!

Black Coffee just casually thanked malume Dreezy.
