What did Black Coffee do after 'The Daily Show'? Go play at a secret party with Drake!

Just hours after appearing on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show, Black Coffee made a surprise appearance at a secret party with Drake.

Black Coffee sat down with Trevor on the show and spoke about fame, poverty and breaking stereotypes about Africa.

Black Coffee documented his visit to the show on Instagram Stories on Monday, and he returned to the platform shortly after to reveal that he had just decided to perform at Drake's party in New York.

“Decided to play at the More Life with Drake in New York. Come through if you can find it. Limited entry,” he wrote.