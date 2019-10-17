Anele Mdoda isn’t about to deactivate her social media accounts over Kelly Rowland drama
TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is not about to disappear off of the face of the Earth after being roasted by Mzansi and American Twitter.
Anele found herself in the midst of a Twitter storm earlier this week, after she criticised American singer Kelly Rowland's looks without make-up.
At the weekend, Anele suggested that the American singer was not as good looking as many people believed. This came after TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that Kelly was the prettiest member of Destiny's Child.
In a now-deleted tweet, Anele said Kelly only “looks amazing with make-up”, adding that she had “receipts”.
Since receiving backlash on Twitter, Anele seems to be going about her life as if nothing happened.
Many thought she would have hidden by now, with one tweep tagging Anele and telling her he thought she would've deactivated her account.
The TV personality replied with a line from a movie: “Ah you think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, moulded by it. I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding! — been dying to use that line. Thank you for the gap.”
