Anele Mdoda isn’t about to deactivate her social media accounts over Kelly Rowland drama

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda is not about to disappear off of the face of the Earth after being roasted by Mzansi and American Twitter.

Anele found herself in the midst of a Twitter storm earlier this week, after she criticised American singer Kelly Rowland's looks without make-up.

At the weekend, Anele suggested that the American singer was not as good looking as many people believed. This came after TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that Kelly was the prettiest member of Destiny's Child.