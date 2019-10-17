TshisaLIVE

Cassper and Amanda Black among South Africans to perform at SXSW in America

17 October 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is among those performing at the South by Southwest music festival in March.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is among those performing at the South by Southwest music festival in March.
Cassper Nyovest is going to start next year with a bang. The rapper is set to perform at the South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, US, from March 16 to 22.

The SXSW recently announced the initial list of artists who have been invited to perform at the 34th annual event.

Cassper and Amanda Black are among the talented South Africans who made the list. Others include AKA, Moonchild Sanelly, Nadia Nakai and Samthing Soweto. 

The SA acts join a genre-defying line-up of artists from around the world who will share a stage with bold new acts.

The announcement was the first of several that will reveal the wide array of artists set to perform for the international creative community at SXSW.

The festival is known for bringing together the entertainment, technology and media industries to create a global platform for emerging acts and established artists.

Here is a little bit of what those attending the festival could expect from Cassper's performance:

