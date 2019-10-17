From the horse's mouth: Internet in freak-out mode after Sizwe Dhlomo's clapbacks
Sizwe Dhlomo had the internet on edge on Wednesday with his hectic clapbacks on Twitter.
The star recently acquired two horses, which he paraded on social media.
Some were impressed, but many were more entertained by the spicy clapbacks Sizwe dished out to those who criticised his purchase.
One fan got a serious burn when he called the horses ugly, only to be served with, “at least they're horses, what's your excuse?”.
At least they’re horses, what’s your excuse? https://t.co/T0ggNKe6PF— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
Fans had barely caught their breaths when Siz hit another user with a stinging response to their criticism of the horses' names. He told the tweep to fix it when they got horses of their own.
I guess the day you have your own, you can fix that. Okwamanje, uzozwa ngami... https://t.co/26dx1jlwiR— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
You can’t even spell... Phuma ezintweni ongazazi. Lol! https://t.co/zTwT2MAhOv— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
When you go “Happy New Year”, it’s the same for horses. https://t.co/mIuRPZ8gSW— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
He sent another user spinning when he told them to act their “wage” and go “hustle student housing”.
Lol! Maybe you shouldn’t jump into things you know nothing about. https://t.co/G9U5essGLh— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
Lol! You don’t know anything about horses. We have a vet in-house bro. Relax yourself... Act your wage. Wena go hustle student housing there... https://t.co/CcDJC3T0Xh— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
Even Khanyi Mbau wasn't safe.
Lol! If I name her that, she’ll keep leaving me for richer owners... 😜 https://t.co/bgBEekv74u— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2019
Actual footage of Siz ...
Social media was a mess over the clapbacks and soon TLs were in meltdown mode as everyone scrambled to find cover from Sizwe and his Twitter fingers.
Not only was Sizwe trending, but so were the names of his horses and the phrase, “act your wage”.
In short, it was a bloodbath.
Sizwe Dlomo will put you in your place quick quick! I never wanna receive a clap backfrom him. EVER!!🙊🙆🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/HBO3GGXkxS— JABULILE (@boobah12) October 16, 2019
The way Sizwe Dlomo entertains us you'd swear he doesn't have a job pic.twitter.com/A6q4U6mCR1— SANDILE MALEVU🇿🇦 (@DiabloMaf) October 16, 2019
When you step on Sizwe 's toes the klap back will shift the eyebrow fast fast pic.twitter.com/cD5CXG0E6U— B O I T U M E L O🍂 (@Melow11045490) October 16, 2019
Sizwe today— A.S.I.E.L (@asiel_asiels) October 16, 2019
Left. Right
Center pic.twitter.com/bITINIgbFm
I Think Sizwe Dlhomo Has The Ability To Single Handedly Fight American Twitter 😂😂 Guy Doesn't Have An Opponent pic.twitter.com/lYfaW2vGUx— FrankLucas®Chinchilla™ (@Lebo_Nitty) October 16, 2019
Act your wage🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ha.a sizwe ur doing too much pic.twitter.com/te9NlNco8D— TEE (@Tee_georgie) October 16, 2019
Lol Sizwe bro your responses today🔥 are you Nomahelelizing today pic.twitter.com/2gvwtcaYr9— Celumusa Ngonyama (@CelumusaNgonyam) October 16, 2019