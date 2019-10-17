From the horse's mouth: Internet in freak-out mode after Sizwe Dhlomo's clapbacks

Sizwe Dhlomo had the internet on edge on Wednesday with his hectic clapbacks on Twitter.

The star recently acquired two horses, which he paraded on social media.

Some were impressed, but many were more entertained by the spicy clapbacks Sizwe dished out to those who criticised his purchase.

One fan got a serious burn when he called the horses ugly, only to be served with, “at least they're horses, what's your excuse?”.