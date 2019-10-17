IN MEMES | ‘SA women prefer food’ - Uyang'thanda Na date went horribly wrong
Uyang'thanda Na fans were ready to cancel Tshepo after the dude appeared on the show on Wednesday night to profess his love for Miyolo.
The only issue was that Tshepo already has something going on with his girlfriend Mbali and his crush, Miyolo doesn't know.
The situation was more confusing than the weather in Joburg.
Tshepo was ready to risk it all by confessing his love to Miyolo but the Mbali situation was causing stress.
Things got even more complicated when it emerged that Miyolo seems to already have a bae of her own.
The date was super tense, with dude even bringing flowers to try woo her. One fan tweeted, “Doesn't he know South African women prefer food?”
Fans had their own views on what was happening on the show and soon filled social media with memes and comments about the love triangle (or square).
#UyangthandaNa— Athiavelli 🌵 (@AthiBakana21) October 16, 2019
My nigga brought flowers?!.. doesn't he know South African Women prefer food?!! pic.twitter.com/tfXv2J5dIN
Every DJ has a Mbali problem 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/mXs5luGIzI— Zama Mvulane ™️ (@zmvulane) October 16, 2019
This is how Mbali is watching this episode 👇 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/IPOcGjQM5m— Sisonke (@IamSisonke) October 16, 2019
They should've named this season, '#UyangthandaNa: Stina Edition' pic.twitter.com/vLiF4PHLwy— Kevin Ky Smith 🇿🇦 (@kevinsworld_sa) October 16, 2019
😂😂😂😂Yay'thanda i pavement 🙌#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/Vfe9pdphPM— Winnie (@WinnieD18) October 16, 2019
Haikona! I suspect there is no Mbali, skeem ne a itlatsa 😅😂🤣#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/eppn2QO39S— Nick.Khoza (@khozagn1) October 16, 2019
Is there anyone out there who would like to take me to #UyangthandaNa ANYONE? pic.twitter.com/pe5yYagpLw— Biza Mano 🇿🇦 (@BizaMano) October 16, 2019
This guy just entered my list of heroes... Nigga wasn't ready for this one, but he had been warned 🤣🤣🤣#Uyangithandana #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/2ZZDtoUCzq— Sir Nsindiso Salvation (@dmasterpiece2) October 16, 2019