Mzansi reacts to Top Billing being 'cancelled'

17 October 2019 - 06:52 By Jessica Levitt
The show will come to an end after 23 years.
Image: Supplied/Top Billing

Long-time TV staple Top Billing has been “cancelled” by the cash-strapped SABC after 23 years.

SowetanLIVE reported that the final show will air on Saturday.

The SABC has not confirmed the news officially, telling various media publications that an official announcement will be made on Thursday, but #TopBilling has been trending on Twitter.

Many South Africans have expressed dismay at the news, sharing their memories of the show and how it inspired them.

