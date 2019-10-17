Mzansi reacts to Top Billing being 'cancelled'
Long-time TV staple Top Billing has been “cancelled” by the cash-strapped SABC after 23 years.
SowetanLIVE reported that the final show will air on Saturday.
The SABC has not confirmed the news officially, telling various media publications that an official announcement will be made on Thursday, but #TopBilling has been trending on Twitter.
Many South Africans have expressed dismay at the news, sharing their memories of the show and how it inspired them.
Top Billing gave me my first red carpet job. I was on the red carpet in LA to cover the Twilight premiere. Got the entire cast, director and guests. Salute to the doors they opened. https://t.co/LxAMXR8hgy— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 17, 2019
@ThinkAfrica2063 I can't believe that another 📺 dream of mine didn't manifest 😭😭😭, it was Yotv, Live and now Top Billing 💔Lord!— Alfred Tsotetsi Tha Publicist! (@alphy_Tsotetsi) October 17, 2019
Those who had goals of their homes appearing on Top Billing right now: https://t.co/zu4Tc7PQ1S pic.twitter.com/zeEBDXAmFl— An Above Ground Pool (@qmlbeatz) October 17, 2019
Rugby players and their 1652 girlfriends when they heard that top billing got cancelled: pic.twitter.com/K9cpkK5QRo— 🕶️𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙬𝙤𝙩𝙚,𝙞 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙢𝙚 (@TALLCHIHUAHUA) October 17, 2019
If you've been a Top Billing fan for the longest time, long enough to remember episodes before it became the Metro FM of television, you wouldn't be so touched!— Katleho Moloi (@KatlehoOnline) October 17, 2019