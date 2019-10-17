Somizi praises Bahumi for Lebo Mathosa gig: I’ll be cheering from the sidelines

The Bahumi fan club has been going mad all week at news that the actress is set to play the role of Lebo Mathosa in the upcoming biopic miniseries Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, but no one is prouder than her pops Somizi.

Viacom on Tuesday announced that the role of Lebo in the docu-series will be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi will play the younger version of Lebo, while KB will play the star as an adult.

The show, based on the life of the star, premieres on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on November 6.

Since the announcement, Bahumi's mentions have been blowing up with messages of congratulations.

One of the most touching was from her dad, Somizi, who took to Instagram this week to gush over his daughter.

In a post he said the role was not an accident or coincidence and that she was born to be a star.

“It is not a coincidence. Not an accident. Not a mistake. No surprise. That you're playing this role. It was written in the stars from day one.”

He recounted the moment Lebo first met Bahumi as a little girl and how the star loved her like her own child.

“I remember the first time she met you and screamed 'oh my word I have a daughter' and from that day on she called you her daughter because of the striking resemblance.”

He encouraged Bahumi to make the role her own and promised his support.

“Take this role baby girl. Own it. Run with it. I’ll be cheering on the sidelines.”