Stilo Magolide: Amapiano is killing hip-hop

Rapper Stilo Magolide is hanging up his party boots and releasing a more mature sound with his new EP, as hip-hop struggles to regain dominance of the charts.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Stilo explained that his new EP will show fans a different side to him. The star has even dabbled in a bit of amapiano..

The rapper explained that with the rise of the amapiano movement, 2019 has been an extremely tough year for hip-hop. He says the problem is a lack of unity in the game.

"It's been a tough year for hip-hop but one thing is that a lot of artists are not putting out a lot of music and if they are putting out music, they are not putting out music together.

"The difference between hip-hop and people from other genres is that they always mix and feature each other on songs. Whereas, in hip-hop, rappers feature their friends. That's why amapiano is killing the game. In hip-hop there is no unity."

Stilo explained that he has done a couple of 'yanos features and might leak a song just to see what people think.

He is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming EP.

"My EP has seven tracks which are kinda like an introduction to where I am musically at now and the type of sound I am making right now. It is also kinda like an interlude to what the album will sound like.

"My sound is a mash-up between hip and hop with a lot of African sounds. The sound has a RnB influence as well."

The rapper got a great response from fans about the new sound, after dropping his single Uthando last week Friday.

"The general consensus is that it's a very new sound and no one has heard me like that before and people are pretty impressed with my new sound. Although my sound is a bit different from the party music I used to release, I would believe this new sound has more colour and maturity."