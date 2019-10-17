TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza

17 October 2019 - 11:03 By Annelisa Swana
Radio legends Thozamile ‘Sir Thoz’ Nyakatya and Zola Kaso Majiza in 2015
Radio legends Thozamile ‘Sir Thoz’ Nyakatya and Zola Kaso Majiza in 2015
Image: Emma Sydie

The death of Umhlobo Wenene legendary DJ Zola Kaso-Majiza on Thursday sent shock waves to her fans, with them flocking to social media to pay tribute to the DJ. 

The death of Kaso-Majiza was confirmed on the Ibrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) show on Thursday morning by DJ Pastor. 

The death of Zola Kaso-Majiza is a big loss not only to radio but the Gospel Music genre as a whole. ?????

Posted by Putco Mafani on Thursday, 17 October 2019

Umhlobo Wenene FM radio legendary Zola Kaso-Majiza, 67, has died after a long illness. Her son, Mabaso, confirmed the news of her passing. ? We'll always love you Makazi.

Posted by Simi KaFreddie on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Rip Mam Zola Kaso Majiza

Posted by Siyabulela NcibaneOmhle Kume on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Still remember the day I met you face to face, we fell in love with each other. We laughed and you'd say "ungumntana...

Posted by Xolisa Mango Mgwatyu on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Oh ibingumntu ke uMakazi! Our last conversation ndathi kuye...”Ingathi walilibala ilizwi lakho elimnandi, khame ndiku...

Posted by Sylvester Funani on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

Most read

  1. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
X