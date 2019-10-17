Zandi K on Marah Louw vs The Fergusons: I turn down gigs, I never take it personally

Zandi Khumalo has weighed in on actress Marah Louw's feud with Connie and Shona Ferguson, claiming that she often turns down work offers that are not favourable and doesn't take it personally.

Marah made headlines again on Tuesday when she told participants in a Power 98.7 #PowerDialogue discussion that she earned R65,000 a month in 2003 but was offered “peanuts” by the Fergusons when she later worked for them on The Queen.

“In 2003, I was earning R65K a month. Now I have to be told by Shona, who is a child, that I am too expensive. If you wanna pay peanuts, go find a monkey.”

Marah spoke out against the producers last year after her contract was "terminated and she was told that the writers had run out of storylines for her character. She was then apparently offered a per-call contract which she labelled as “insulting and disrespectful”. Shona Ferguson told Sunday Sun that Marah was not fired from the show but was in and out of contract.

Marah told TshisaLIVE recently that she was “blacklisted” after speaking out against the pair.

While listeners debated over Marah's comments, Zandi took to Instagram to share how she often turned down gigs where she was not valued and did not take it personally.

“Today I heard Mama Marah Louw talking about how a child (Shona Ferguson) can't tell her what's she's worth. I'm not an actress and I don't know how they operate in that field so I really can't form an informed opinion but here kwa Music I know I turn down gigs every other week because they can't pay what I charge but I never take it personal. It's business and we keep it moving,” she explained

She shared a tweet about a person who had worked the whole day handing out her CV, only to be accused of not respecting her elders because she did not give up the last seat on a taxi home to another woman.

Zandi used the tweet to open the conversation about respecting elders and brought it into the debate about Marah.

“ I thought to myself this was unfair on the child, do you perhaps think that elders use their age nala kungenasdingo khona? Do we have a serious ageism issue or let's just give elders what they want?” she asked.