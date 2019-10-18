TshisaLIVE

ATM’s Ruff on growing up in poverty: You work hard to not go back to that hell again

18 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Ruff reflects back on growing up poor.
Image: Ruff/ Facebook

African Trap Movement (ATM) producer Ruff has worked hard to get to where he is today and said he is using his past as motivation to never go back to poverty.

In a post on Twitter this week, Ruff explained that growing up poor and finally making it taught him to strive for a greater life.

The good thing about growing up poor is when you start getting your life together you don’t look back,” he wrote.

Ruff added that getting your life together should motivate you to reach higher because you know the pain of being “down there”. 

“You always wanna go higher because you know the pain down there is no fun, so you don’t wanna experience that hell again.”

Ruff is the producer behind Emtee's massive breakout hit Roll Up, no doubt coining it in the process.

Emtee told Okay Africa that when the pair worked on the song in studio they never anticipated that it would so popular.

“When we made Roll Up I don't think none of us thought it was gonna be this big. We knew it was a dope song, big song, but we never knew it would get us here. Roll Up got us here,” he said.

