TshisaLIVE

Cassper on how he was evicted & ended up living with a friend

18 October 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been through the most.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been through the most.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Cassper has reflected on his struggles during the come-up, detailing how he was evicted from his flat and had to move in with a friend on the sly.

The rapper has always been candid about his broke days and in a birthday shout-out told a story about being kicked out of his place because he couldn't afford the rent.

“If you're a true fan, you would know this story. About 10 years ago I was evicted from my flat because I couldn't pay rent.”

He said he told a friend, Nissy, about his situation and she offered to let him move in with her ... on the low.

“I was busy crying telling my friend what was happening in my life and she immediately says 'no man, speesh', as she would call me, 'don't cry my brother, come move in with me until you find your feet'. She did this without her father's knowledge even though he was paying for the flat so we would have to hide it from him every time he would visit, for about a year.”

He said they managed to keep it a secret by locking Cassper's room. It got so intense that people even thought they were dating.

“The other bedroom would be locked so he doesn't notice. She did this out of the goodness of her heart because she loved me and believed in my dream. We became so close that people thought we were dating.

“Not once has she ever reminded me of what she did for me but when I hear her name, I feel like crying because she saved my life and my career as she would always gas me up saying you're the greatest bro, one day they will know.”

View this post on Instagram

If you're a true fan , you would know this story. About 10 years ago i was evicted from my flat cause i couldnt pay rent and i was busy crying telling my friend what was happening in my life and she immediately says "no man speesh, as she would call me, don't cry my brother, come move in with me until you find your feet." She did this without her father's knowledge even though he was paying for the flat so we would have to hide it from him everytime he would visit for about a year. The other bedroom would be locked so he doesn't notice. She did this out of the goodness of her heart cause she loved me and believed in my dream. We became so close that people thought we were dating. Not once has she ever reminded me of what she did for me but when i hear her name, i feel like crying cause she saved my life and my career as she would always gas me up saying you're the greatest bro, one day they will know. Bro , i love you for life. Happy birthday to my sister! My goon! NISSY P Prada!!! You getting old bro!!! 30 isnt childs play!!! Hahah mwah @nissysebego

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

MORE

AKA on calls for a collab with Cassper: 'Miss me with that unity sh*t'

AKA is not convinced fans want him and Cassper to be friends
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper is 'somewhere' in the mountains working on new music for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

Cassper is getting ready for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng. Are you?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper defends Moshe & Phelo after homophobic comments

The couple posted a picture of themselves kissing
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X