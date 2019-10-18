Cassper on how he was evicted & ended up living with a friend

Cassper has reflected on his struggles during the come-up, detailing how he was evicted from his flat and had to move in with a friend on the sly.

The rapper has always been candid about his broke days and in a birthday shout-out told a story about being kicked out of his place because he couldn't afford the rent.

“If you're a true fan, you would know this story. About 10 years ago I was evicted from my flat because I couldn't pay rent.”

He said he told a friend, Nissy, about his situation and she offered to let him move in with her ... on the low.

“I was busy crying telling my friend what was happening in my life and she immediately says 'no man, speesh', as she would call me, 'don't cry my brother, come move in with me until you find your feet'. She did this without her father's knowledge even though he was paying for the flat so we would have to hide it from him every time he would visit, for about a year.”

He said they managed to keep it a secret by locking Cassper's room. It got so intense that people even thought they were dating.

“The other bedroom would be locked so he doesn't notice. She did this out of the goodness of her heart because she loved me and believed in my dream. We became so close that people thought we were dating.

“Not once has she ever reminded me of what she did for me but when I hear her name, I feel like crying because she saved my life and my career as she would always gas me up saying you're the greatest bro, one day they will know.”