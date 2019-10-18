TshisaLIVE

Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement

'She cannot have reality show, our children have morals'

18 October 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Faith Nketsi aka Queen Twerk announces her new reality TV show, Have Faith.
Faith Nketsi aka Queen Twerk announces her new reality TV show, Have Faith.
Image: Via Instagram/Faith Nketsi

Social media has turned into “splitsville” after Faith Nketsi, aka Queen Twerk, dropped a snippet of her reality show, Have Faith, that is set to air on MTV Base on October 28 at 9.30pm. 

The Instagram influencer and businesswoman turned the heat up on the socials and took many by surprise when she released the trailer on Thursday afternoon.

Faith's reality show announcement had some fans excited, while others expressed that they would rather “eat dust” than watch her show.

Queen Twerk isn't a stranger to controversy, but it looks like she has put all of that to bed and is focused on being a future reality TV star.  

Here are some of the mixed reactions on social media:

