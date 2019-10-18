Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement
'She cannot have reality show, our children have morals'
Social media has turned into “splitsville” after Faith Nketsi, aka Queen Twerk, dropped a snippet of her reality show, Have Faith, that is set to air on MTV Base on October 28 at 9.30pm.
The Instagram influencer and businesswoman turned the heat up on the socials and took many by surprise when she released the trailer on Thursday afternoon.
Faith's reality show announcement had some fans excited, while others expressed that they would rather “eat dust” than watch her show.
Queen Twerk isn't a stranger to controversy, but it looks like she has put all of that to bed and is focused on being a future reality TV star.
Here are some of the mixed reactions on social media:
We don't want faith nketsi reality show we want #RonaldMuchengwa reality show— Hype Furgo (@HypeFurgo) October 18, 2019
Think about it ? Roland brings a bunch of Faith Nketsis with him .. lol pic.twitter.com/OKr0WbcySd
Faith Nketsi is our very own Kim Kardashian and you hate to see it!🤣🤷🏽♂️— Katleho Moloi (@KatlehoOnline) October 17, 2019
The fact that she's black is the icing on top. I'm so proud of #FaithNketsi— Asanda.k (@AsandaTeedow) October 17, 2019
Keep flying our flag high🙌 https://t.co/qu0l7N3810
I mean women who studied hard— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) October 17, 2019
Women who never slept with no man for popularity
Women who graduated & followed all parents rules are unemployed & broke
Than u find women like faith nketsi & Zodwa wabantu
With no talent at all
But they are rich & getting reality shows
Like GOD why? pic.twitter.com/ovGS6VWFCD
Tweeps Please share the whole season of HAVEFAITH #FaithNketsi multichoice ya turwa😭— M M A K G O T S O🌹 (@MkGee_Pheladi) October 17, 2019
If I was Faith Nketsi , I wouldn’t hear insults from twitter while in my Range Rover— Zanie (@_Zanie) October 17, 2019
am I the only one who doesn't know who Faith Nketsi is??🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/6ruTY0nuHD— 👑🌸Noni🌸👑 (@NoniMtimande) October 17, 2019
Congratulations to #faithnketsi on her new reality show. Power moves only— Kuzolunga (@2TOTEMA) October 17, 2019
Faith Nketsi is the Commander in Chief of Slay queens here in South Africa.— Chairman Mao🇿🇦 (@raulsekwati1) October 17, 2019
All these one's are deputies. pic.twitter.com/JvQg7FfLCM
Faith Nketsi is getting a reality show.... yey great pic.twitter.com/VhdmEF0gee— The_Enigmatic_1 (@Shaba_Toto) October 17, 2019
Faith nketsi cannot have reality show never !!! Our children have morals— Dj Lloyda-vico (@lloyd_senior) October 17, 2019
Hey y’all do the right thing and hit that follow button 😘 pic.twitter.com/KWyniSduud— faith.nketsi (@_faith_nketsi) October 17, 2019