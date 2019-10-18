TshisaLIVE

Fans go crazy over Boity's bars on the uTatakho Remix

18 October 2019 - 11:14 By Masego Seemela
Boity is tearing it up in these streets!
Image: Instagram/Boity/Ntsakisi Mathebula

Boity is the talk of the town on these social media streets after delivering a sizzling hot verse on rapper Yanga Chief's new album.

Just a day after celebrating his birthday, Yanga dropped his much-awaited album, Becoming a Pop Star (BAPS), on Friday morning.

The much-anticipated album didn't disappoint and made the trends list specifically for the uTatakho Remix on the album, which features Boity.

Despite receiving lukewarm responses, and claims that she had a ghostwriter, in the past, Boity proved yet again that she does indeed have a future in the hip-hop industry with her blazing hot flows on the track.

While some doubted her in the beginning, it looks like they are starting to believe Boity when she said, "this is only the beginning" when she debuted her first single, Wuz Dat.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE when her first single broke out last year, Boity said, "I got into this because it is something that I've been wanting to do for so long, for so many years actually. It's just me heeding a call and chasing a passion of mine and so far it's good."

It's been just a couple of hours since the album dropped but uTatakho Remix is already causing all sorts of commotion on social media.

Here are some of their reactions:

