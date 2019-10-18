Fans go crazy over Boity's bars on the uTatakho Remix

Boity is the talk of the town on these social media streets after delivering a sizzling hot verse on rapper Yanga Chief's new album.

Just a day after celebrating his birthday, Yanga dropped his much-awaited album, Becoming a Pop Star (BAPS), on Friday morning.

The much-anticipated album didn't disappoint and made the trends list specifically for the uTatakho Remix on the album, which features Boity.

Despite receiving lukewarm responses, and claims that she had a ghostwriter, in the past, Boity proved yet again that she does indeed have a future in the hip-hop industry with her blazing hot flows on the track.