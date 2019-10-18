Fans go crazy over Boity's bars on the uTatakho Remix
Boity is the talk of the town on these social media streets after delivering a sizzling hot verse on rapper Yanga Chief's new album.
Just a day after celebrating his birthday, Yanga dropped his much-awaited album, Becoming a Pop Star (BAPS), on Friday morning.
The much-anticipated album didn't disappoint and made the trends list specifically for the uTatakho Remix on the album, which features Boity.
Despite receiving lukewarm responses, and claims that she had a ghostwriter, in the past, Boity proved yet again that she does indeed have a future in the hip-hop industry with her blazing hot flows on the track.
. @Boity be killing this on #uTatakhoremix 🔥🔥🔥 didn't see this coming. #BAPS pic.twitter.com/ip7Pi5AKl9— The Drop (SA Fresh HIP HOP news) (@TheDropHipHop) October 18, 2019
While some doubted her in the beginning, it looks like they are starting to believe Boity when she said, "this is only the beginning" when she debuted her first single, Wuz Dat.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE when her first single broke out last year, Boity said, "I got into this because it is something that I've been wanting to do for so long, for so many years actually. It's just me heeding a call and chasing a passion of mine and so far it's good."
It's been just a couple of hours since the album dropped but uTatakho Remix is already causing all sorts of commotion on social media.
Here are some of their reactions:
"Personally this is a touchy subject, cause my dad was alive but his presence wasn't. So my mama was everything that he wasn't... I could never be the one to ever judge him, cause I turned out amazing..." 👏 @Boity #uTatakhoremix— P O Maboea (@IntelligentPO) October 18, 2019
#uTatakhoremix @Boity why were you hiding this talent for so long though 🔥🔥kore every song you get on rn tz a vibe 🔥🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/rweygC3xxy— MaFa KaY (@Mafa_Kay) October 18, 2019
What really happened in studio after @Boity recorded her verse🔥🥵#uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/qKidoI1rby— Gift P (@haha_screamgee) October 18, 2019
Boity went innnnnn on the #utatakhoremix I stan 👏🏾 👌🏾 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KaLAoUWhbX— Nontsikelelo Mhlanga (@ntsikie_05) October 18, 2019
A rare picture of the studio after @Boity recorded her verse. #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/eUfU9sHzf7— Njabulo (@Njabs_mhlongo) October 18, 2019
The girl is focused... it’s nothing personal @Boity 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥🥰 #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/LmNuTUdyFK— Daughter of the Soil (@SonnyLewinsky) October 18, 2019
Boity is coming for everything #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/79kbmJ4pxZ— Setadi🌻 (@_Setadi) October 18, 2019
Everybody came through BUT Boity just gave me goosebumps 💣💣💣💣 #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/XSoJS9LQMJ— . (@PilaneKabelo) October 18, 2019
@Boity said she wants us guys one by one on #uTatakhoremix 😊😊 can she start with me pic.twitter.com/xBxVBppnzr— La Dicema (@Zusiphe_SA) October 18, 2019
Boity on that #uTatakhoremix 🔥 🔥🔥🔥.... she was unique, didn’t shout and scream. She was just perfect. She might become one of the best commercial female MCs in SA. Would love to hear a song with her and Rouge— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) October 18, 2019
Kgale ba go nyatsa sis @boity but you did the most on #uTatakhoremix sheeeeessshhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— flower child (@sativaNchill) October 18, 2019
How Boity walked out of the studio after killing her verse on #uTatakhoremix pic.twitter.com/D4Tx7uH57j— #FillUpRoyalBafokeng (@Puleng_Nyaks) October 18, 2019